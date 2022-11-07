Medidata Gathers Life Sciences Leaders to ‘Solve Their Impossible’ at NEXT New York Conference

Event to Focus on Hottest Topics in Life Sciences Including DCTs and the Patient Experience, Next Generation Data Management and Evidence Generation

Event will feature leaders from ACRO, Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Circuit Clinical, ICON, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Moderna, Parexel, PPD, SCRS, Syneos, and more

Circuit Clinical, ICON, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Moderna, Parexel, PPD, SCRS, Syneos, and more Pre-event session on Nov. 14 will help attendees “Become a DCT Master”

Keynotes include Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, a pioneering physician, oncologist, and author, and Vin Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer of New Health Initiatives at Amazon and medical analyst for NBC News

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, will gather hundreds of the best and brightest members of the life sciences industry to explore the latest innovations—from the next generation of clinical data management to scaling decentralized trials through advanced analytics and patient insights.

NEXT New York, November 15-16, will feature interactive experiences along with provocative discussions of the leading issues in clinical trial research. Life sciences’ most innovative thinkers have been invited to “Come Solve Your Impossible” and enable tomorrow’s breakthroughs. A limited number of seats are available. To register please click here.

“ NEXT New York will be an experience like no other event in life sciences. We’ve worked to curate a mix of speakers and attendees to generate a unique perspective on solving the most pressing industry challenges,” said Sastry Chilukuri, Medidata co-CEO. “ Our leading, unified clinical trial platform is uniquely positioned to help the industry run tomorrow’s trials today and accelerate the development of drugs, vaccines, and medical devices, benefiting patients worldwide.”

Following opening remarks from Tarek Sherif, Life Sciences and Healthcare Sector Board Chairman at Dassault Systèmes, Chilukuri, Medidata co-CEO Rama Kondru, and its Patient Cloud CEO Anthony Costello will take the stage for the opening keynote focused on the future of the industry, including the critical elements to consider in building and launching the clinical trials of the future.

The agenda sessions organized by industry tracks includes:

DCT and the Patient Experience

Become a DCT Master: Understanding the Lifecycle of Decentralized Clinical Trials (pre-event session) – Attendees will learn some of the foundational elements of designing decentralized/hybrid clinical trials, and how these advancements in study design impact patients, sponsors, and sites

– Attendees will learn some of the foundational elements of designing decentralized/hybrid clinical trials, and how these advancements in study design impact patients, sponsors, and sites Bristol Myers Squibb, Emerson Clinical Research Institute, Meridian Clinical Research – Two Truths and a Lie: What Do Sites REALLY Think About eConsent?

– Two Truths and a Lie: What Do Sites REALLY Think About eConsent? Circuit Clinical, Merck, Moderna, ICON, Seagen – The DCT Power Hour

– The DCT Power Hour Medidata – Unveiling the new myMedidata App for eCOA: Designer-powered to Expedite Build Times & Study Start Up

Clinical Operations

Moderna – Moderna’s Success with End-to-End Risk Detection and Quality Oversight

– Moderna’s Success with End-to-End Risk Detection and Quality Oversight ACRO (Association of Clinical Research Organizations) – Keeping Up with Quality: Insights on How the Industry is Adopting Risk-Based Quality Management

– Keeping Up with Quality: Insights on How the Industry is Adopting Risk-Based Quality Management Moffitt Cancer Center & PTC Therapeutics – Don’t Become a Financial Burden! The Power of Collaboration for Financial Success

– Don’t Become a Financial Burden! The Power of for Financial Success PROMETRIKA – Lost in Translation: How to Get Clinical Operations and Data Management to Speak the Same Language

Medical Device

Abbott, Conformal Medical – Accelerating Technology Adoption and Patient-centricity in Medical Device Trials

– Accelerating Technology Adoption and Patient-centricity in Medical Device Trials ICON Medical Imaging – The Future of Medical Imaging: How Artificial Intelligence can Transform the Medical Device Industry

– The Future of Medical Imaging: How Artificial Intelligence can Transform the Medical Device Industry Stryker – Tomorrow’s Trials Today: Digital Innovation in Medical Device

Data Management

Moderna, Merck, ICON – The Evolution of eSource and the Revolution in Clinical Data Management

– The Evolution of eSource and the Revolution in Clinical Data Management Syneos Health – Solving the EHR to EDC Challenge: A New Perspective, Approach, and Technology

– Solving the EHR to EDC Challenge: A New Perspective, Approach, and Technology Seagen – Testing, Testing, 123…456: Experiences with the Rave Coder+ Beta Program

Evidence Generation

PPD – Integrated Diversity Data to Drive More Representative Trials

– Integrated Diversity Data to Drive More Representative Trials Johnson & Johnson – Is Data Linkage the Next Big Thing in Real World Evidence?

– Is Data Linkage the Next Big Thing in Real World Evidence? Parexel, Emerson Clinical Research Institute, Edwards Lifesciences – Diversity by Design: Making Clinical Trials Equitable

– Diversity by Design: Making Clinical Trials Equitable Medidata – Deciding When an External Control Arm is Right for Your Trial

From Ideation to Commercialization

BIOVIA – Bedside to Bench: Model-based Design and Development for Precision Medicine and Novel Therapeutics

Industry Roundtables

PPD – Diversity in Clinical Trials

– Diversity in Clinical Trials Blue Spark Technologies – In a Digital World-What’s Your Digital Strategy? The Benefits of Wearable Sensors in Clinical Trials

– In a Digital World-What’s Your Digital Strategy? The Benefits of Sensors in Clinical Trials International Indirect Tax – Reducing Global Tax Risk Within Clinical Trials: Be in the Know

NEXT New York will be capped off by recognizing the winner of the inaugural Glen de Vries Epic Award, a new honor in memory of Medidata’s co-founder, who tragically passed away in November 2021.

NEXT New York is sponsored by some of the top organizations in life sciences, including: PPD, Syneos Health, eClinical, ICON, Labcorp, TempTraq, Caidya, Circuit Clinical, CTI, Everest Clinical Research, Parexel, and PROMETRIKA.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata



Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, 2,000+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes



Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Tom Paolella



Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Affairs



+1-848-203-7596



thomas.paolella@3ds.com

Paul Oestreicher



External Communications Director



+1-917-522-4692



paul.oestreicher@3ds.com