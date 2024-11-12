Medidata and Bioforum Bolster Decade-Long Relationship to Advance Clinical Data and Biometric Solutions for Clinical Trials

Expanded collaboration leverages Clinical Data Studio and AI-driven biometrics to deliver high-quality, efficient data services for Bioforum’s clients

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced a new enterprise agreement with Bioforum, a biometrics CRO that serves clinical trial sponsors worldwide.





Building on more than a decade of collaboration, the expanded partnership provides Bioforum’s biotech customers with broader access to Medidata’s AI-powered technology, enabling a more agile clinical development experience. In addition to Medidata solutions such as Medidata Rave EDC and Medidata Rave RTSM, which Bioforum has leveraged to deliver 60 studies across a range of therapeutic areas, the CRO is adding Medidata Clinical Data Studio and Medidata eConsent to streamline data flow, maintain data integrity, and ensure compliance.

“With our team of experts, industry-leading biometric services, and proprietary technology, Bioforum empowers sponsors to seamlessly manage their clinical data in one place and ensure it’s secure, accurate, and ready for analysis,” said Amir Malka, CEO and co-founder of Bioforum. “We’re excited to be strengthening our alliance with Medidata and, together, providing our customers with the adaptability and advanced solutions they need to thrive.”

“Our expanded partnership with Bioforum brings AI-driven clinical trial management to agile biotech start-ups, accelerating their path to market,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president, head of global sales, Medidata. “By harnessing our Patient Data Surveillance and RBQM platforms, we’re delivering improved operational efficiency for Bioforum and seamless, high-quality data access for their clients.”

Bioforum will sponsor Medidata’s upcoming NEXT New York, a leading clinical trials conference hosted by the company, scheduled for November 13 to 14 in New York City.

