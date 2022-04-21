Medical Research Network Are Announced Winners of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2022

MILTON KEYNES, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MRN, a leading Clinical Trial Support Organization, has been honored with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. MRN provides the market leading platforms for global implementation of decentralized clinical trials (DCT). Their Home Trial Support service takes clinical trial research visits to patients in their own community, wherever they live around the world. MRN’s innovative and creative in-home visit design supports patients, research sites, and drug developers by combining an integrated suite of clinical, personnel and digital/eClinical DCT elements, enhancing the delivery of clinical trials making them faster, more flexible, efficient and improving data quality.

Now in its 56th year, The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and are determined by panels of experts with very stringent success criteria. The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programs, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

Since inception in 2006, MRN has seen dramatic and sustained organic international growth, with now over 330 employees, offices in UK, USA, Germany, Spain and Japan, delivering clinical trials in over 50 countries through the deployment of healthcare professionals and the integration of digital technology.

Graham Wylie, Founder and CEO, commented on this outstanding achievement, “We are honored to receive this prestigious award as it recognizes the incredible growth of our business and the dedication and persistence of our employees, global network of healthcare professionals, vendors and partners. We are a company that is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible for patients, clinical trials less burdensome for families and helping bring new medicines to people faster.”

Stuart Redding (COO), added, “We will continue to drive the decentralized clinical trial market, as we have for 16 years, by continuing to innovate, expand our geographical reach, enhance our DCT solutions with digital technology and expanding our portfolio of services organically and through acquisitions. We do this to deliver clinical trials to patients in their own communities around the globe efficiently. This award is a further validation of our position as the catalysts of DCTs, designing and scaling trials quickly and efficiently, bringing medicines to market faster.”

About MRN

At MRN we understand the complexities of today’s clinical trial environment and the burden this places on patients, clients and sites. Our services are designed to ease these burdens, from community researchers through to investigator site professional support, accelerating patient recruitment and retention. We work to maximize the efficiency of clinical trials for drug developers, by improving the patient’s experience, no matter where their community is in the world.

Contacts

Medical Research Network



Doug Cookson



VP Commercial Development



Doug.Cookson@themrn.co.uk