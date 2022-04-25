Medical Mutual Launches MedMutual Resource Connect

The free online directory connects people seeking help with trusted social services programs

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medical Mutual introduces MedMutual Resource Connect, a customized online platform to help community members access and connect with free and reduced-cost social services to help address barriers to healthcare.

Powered by findhelp.org, MedMutual Resource Connect organizes a network of free and reduced-cost resources for food, housing, goods, transit, health, care, financial assistance, education, work, legal assistance and more. Thousands of resources are at users’ fingertips, with easy ways to connect individuals to support.

Medical Mutual has long worked with area nonprofits and agencies to offer a wide variety of support to its members. With MedMutual Resource Connect, the Cleveland-based health insurer extends the reach of these organizations to anyone who needs help by connecting them with social services in their area. MedMutual Resource Connect is free to use and easy to navigate. Just enter your ZIP code and then browse the resource categories — such as housing, education, job training, health and more — in which free and low-cost services are available. Users can also search for a keyword or program name.

“Since our founding almost 90 years ago, Medical Mutual has been committed to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Tere Koenig, Medical Mutual Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “MedMutual Resource Connect is an extension of our commitment to population health as it helps our members eliminate barriers to quality care and good health. It provides an easy and dignified way for anyone in need to connect with community organizations that can provide services. These are groups and resources our teams have worked with for years. We are pleased to provide this platform as another investment to help our communities and members achieve better health.”

Local nonprofits, agencies and organizations also will gain greater reach through MedMutual Resource Connect, helping even more people who are most in need of their services. The network is free for organizations to use and offers features such as appointment scheduling, and referral and outcome tracking tools.

Groups such as Direction Home Akron Canton value their partnership with MedMutual Resource Connect and see firsthand how it can help.

“Direction Home Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities is proud to continue our partnership with Medical Mutual by linking older adults with the resources they need to remain successful in the community,” said Direction Home President and CEO Gary L. Cook. “Our community-based knowledge of local resources allows us to identify unmet needs, recommend solutions and caringly connect people to the right assistance to ensure positive health outcomes. MedMutual Resource Connect gives us another avenue to efficiently link people with the right support at the right time while sharing information vital to the coordination of care.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit medmutualresourceconnect.com.

About Medical Mutual of Ohio

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.2 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Medical Mutual’s status as a mutual company means we are owned by our members, not stockholders, so we don’t answer to Wall Street analysts or pay dividends to investors. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that allow us to better serve our customers and the communities around us and help our members achieve their best possible health and quality of life. For more information, visit the company’s website at MedMutual.com.

Contacts

Sue Walton



Corporate Communications



216-687-6041



Susan.Walton@MedMutual.com