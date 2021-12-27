Medical Device Company Lazurite™ Named a 2021 Top 10 Endoscopy Device Provider by MedTech Outlook Magazine

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endoscopy–Medical device and technology company Lazurite Holdings LLC has been recognized by MedTech Outlook magazine as a 2021 Top 10 Endoscopy Device Provider for its ArthroFree™ wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery.





MedTech Outlook describes itself as a platform that bridges the spectrum between medtech technology providers and healthcare facilities and medical institutes. In announcing the Top 10 Endoscopy Device Providers for 2021, the magazine wrote:

“The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis, along with the ever-evolving healthcare technology realm, is breathing a fresh air of innovation into the endoscopy devices market…. In order to assist endoscopy device providers in shoring up their capabilities with robust solutions…. we have listed top ten endoscopy providers to highlight the ones that can help you escalate your chances of success.”

Read more about Lazurite and ArthroFree on the MedTech Outlook website.

“We are proud to be included on MedTech Outlook’s 2021 Top 10 list of endoscopy device providers along with such companies as Medtronic and Stryker,” said Eugene Malinskiy, chief executive officer and co-founder of Lazurite. “Our ArthroFree system provides wireless visualization for endoscopic instruments with a plug-and-play receiver that is compatible with virtually all existing patient data consoles and a handpiece that is compatible with all C-mount scopes. The device replaces complex wired systems that create a safety hazard and encumber the surgeon and staff with long cables crossing across the patient and operating room.”

The ArthroFree™ system is expected to be the world’s first FDA-approved fully wireless, minimally invasive camera system for the operating room. The modular system incorporates the company’s proprietary low heat, high intensity Meridiem™ light engine technology along with advanced camera, battery, and wireless transmission technologies. The ArthroFree system is designed to deliver improved operating room productivity, patient safety, and economic value through cost-savings, energy efficiency and reduced setup/breakdown times. It is also designed to be fully drop-in compatible with current operating room technology.

This summer, the ArthroFree system won the prestigious inaugural ACE Award for Innovation from the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and was one of three finalists in the Shark Tank competition at the 2021 annual meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

The ArthroFree™ wireless arthroscopic camera system has not yet received FDA clearance and is not currently approved for human use. It is not intended for commercial distribution; orders cannot be accepted at this time. The company plans to submit its 510(k) premarket notification in late 2021 and expects to receive FDA approval to launch the product in the first half of 2022.

About Lazurite

Lazurite (formerly Indago) is a pre-revenue medical device startup company backed by private capital. The company has raised more than $18 million to date from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 50 physician champions. Founded in Cleveland in 2015, Lazurite has developed novel technology that will enable it to create the operating room of the future. The company’s product pipeline features the modular ArthroFree™ wireless camera system, which is expected to be the first FDA-approved fully wireless minimally invasive camera system platform designed for the operating room, and other innovative new products based on the company’s novel and patented Meridiem™ light engine technology. Lazurite’s technologies are protected by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio encompassing our ArthroFree wireless surgical camera system and our novel Meridiem™ light source as well as other products currently in development. For more information, see: https://lazurite.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “designed,” “milestone,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our regulatory submission and clearance timeline for ArthroFree™. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Lazurite™, ArthroFree™, and Meridiem™ are trademarks of Lazurite Holdings LLC.

