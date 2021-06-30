Medical Device and Technology Company Lazurite™ to Introduce its ArthroFree™ Wireless Arthroscopic Camera System at AOSSM-AANA Combined Annual Meeting in Nashville, July 7-11

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Indagohealth–Medical device and technology company Lazurite™ (formerly Indago) will unveil its transformative ArthroFree™ wireless arthroscopic camera system at the combined annual meeting of the American Orthopedic Society for Sport Medicine (AOSSM) and the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., July 7-11, 2021. Surgeons, physicians and other attendees will be able to directly experience the ArthroFree system in Booth 320.





There will be pre-production demo models of the ArthroFree wireless system available for surgeons and physicians to try out for themselves. Lazurite’s leadership and development teams, as well as several physician champions who are well-acquainted with the system, also will be onsite to discuss the new system and address questions.

“We are excited to introduce our ArthroFree wireless camera system at the upcoming AOSSM-AANA event in Nashville,” said Eugene Malinskiy, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Lazurite. “This is an ideal venue for the first public exhibition of our device, which we believe orthopedic surgeons, along with the facilities where they practice, will find compelling.”

“The ArthroFree system incorporates our proprietary low heat, high intensity Meridiem™ light engine technology with advanced camera, battery and wireless transmission technologies to create the world’s first fully wireless, minimally invasive camera system for the operating room,” Malinskiy said. “The system is designed to deliver improved OR productivity, patient safety, and economic value through cost-savings, energy efficiency and reduced setup/breakdown times. And, the ArthroFree system is designed to be fully drop-in compatible with current operating room technology.’’

The upcoming AOSSM-AANA event is expected to attract more than 1,000 surgeon attendees.

Mark Froimson, MD, Chair of the Board of Managers of Lazurite, said, “We are looking forward to introducing ArthroFree to hundreds of orthopedic surgeons at this important conference. It’s always exciting to see the reaction when surgeons first experience this game-changing, innovative technology. They routinely tell us that ArthroFree’s wireless, user friendly design is long overdue, and that they look forward to utilizing it in their ORs.”

The ArthroFree wireless arthroscopic camera system has not yet received FDA clearance and is not currently approved for human use. It is not intended for commercial distribution; orders cannot be accepted at this time. The company plans to submit its 510(k) premarket notification in late 2021 and expects to receive FDA approval to launch the product in the first half of 2022.

Lazurite Further Expands its Team of Experienced Professionals

Lazurite also announces that Scott Leube has joined the staff as Director of Business Development. He has over 20 years of leadership experience selling capital equipment, implantables, biologics, and disposables in highly competitive markets. His industry knowledge was gained while working for industry leaders such as Zeiss Surgical, Nuvasive, United States Surgical Corporation, and recently as the Distributor Principle of MedAction Inc.

In addition, the company once again welcomes aboard James Williams, MD, Chief Medical Advisor. He joined officially in early 2021. Williams is retired chief of orthopedic surgery at Cleveland Clinic (Euclid). During his career, he served as assistant team physician for the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and as head team physician at John Carroll University and many Cleveland high schools.

“Jim is one of our original and most enthusiastic advisors, and he offers key insights from a customer’s perspective,” Malinskiy said. “His acuity and steady presence add tremendous value to our endeavor.”

About Lazurite

Lazurite (formerly Indago) is a pre-revenue medical device startup company backed by private capital. The company has raised approximately $18 million to date from institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, and more than 50 physician champions. Founded in Cleveland in 2015, Lazurite has developed novel technology that will enable it to create the operating room of the future. The company’s product pipeline features the ArthroFree™ wireless camera system, the world’s first fully wireless minimally invasive camera system platform designed for the operating room; ORFree™, the world’s first fully wireless mobile minimally invasive surgical camera platform; and others based on the company’s novel and patented Meridiem™ light engine technology. For more information, see: http://lazurite.co

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “designed,” “milestone,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our regulatory submission timeline for ArthroFree™. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Lazurite™, ArthroFree™, ORFree™ and Meridiem™ are trademarks of Lazurite Holdings LLC.

Contacts

Pat Gallagher



Patrick Gallagher PR & Marketing Communications



pat@PatGallagherPR.com

+1 (216) 233-7473

Lazurite:



+1 (216) 334-3127



contact@lazurite.co