Medical Aesthetics Company AVAVA Secures $35 Million in Financing to Support Commercial Expansion of Breakthrough Laser Technology

MIRIA, the first high-energy device treating all skin tones with smart technology, disrupts aesthetics market.

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVAVA, Inc., an innovative medical aesthetics platform company advancing a new class of image-guided, focused intradermal laser products that are safe and effective for all skin tones, today announced that it secured $35 million in new financing.

AVAVA successfully completed its Series C round, which raised $25 million in proceeds from new and existing investors including its strategic partner, Jeisys Medical, Inc.

The company also secured $10 million in growth capital from Catalio Capital Management, LP, a leading multi-strategy investment firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences industries. The investment comes from the Catalio Structured Opportunities Fund, which provides structured financing solutions to innovative healthcare and life sciences companies.

The financing enables the company to move forward in its deep pipeline of products and ambitious global expansion plans already approved by AVAVA’s board of directors. Most notably, the funding will further accelerate the commercialization of its flagship product, MIRIA, the first of a new class of aesthetic dermatology lasers utilizing proprietary Focal Point Technology™ to deliver energy with pinpoint accuracy anywhere in the skin, greatly enhancing skin revitalization outcomes for patients of all skin tones.

“This financing represents an important moment in AVAVA’s journey as we move forward in our mission to revolutionize the aesthetics industry,” said Dr. Irina Erenburg, CEO of AVAVA. “We are excited to continue our expansion plans and advance the next generation of products in our pipeline, while delivering best-in-class treatments for individuals in need. We are grateful to be collaborating with Catalio, Jeisys, and our other investor partners in this journey, who all bring invaluable guidance, industry expertise, track records of success, and a shared vision.”

AVAVA’s platform, the latest innovation from pioneering scientific founders Dr. R. Rox Anderson, Dr. Dieter Manstein, and Dr. Henry Chan, offers safe and effective solutions for individuals with diverse skin tones, providing precision energy delivery while minimizing collateral damage. The company’s commitment to innovation, coupled with its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers, has positioned it as an emerging leader in medical aesthetics.

“As a leading investor in cutting-edge healthcare technologies, Catalio is thrilled to partner with AVAVA as the company continues to make remarkable progress,” said Jonathan Blankfein, Partner & Portfolio Manager at Catalio Capital Management. “This investment further demonstrates our firm’s commitment to working with disruptive and innovative companies not just as an investor, but as a long-term strategic partner. We are highly optimistic for what the future holds for AVAVA and for this fast-growing segment of the aesthetics industry.”

About AVAVA

Born out of Blossom Innovations, AVAVA is offering a new class of intradermal lasers that enable unprecedented customization. By creating a map to personalized skin care through proprietary and patented Focal Point Technology™, and guided by advanced skin imaging, laser energy is delivered at the precise therapeutic depth for optimal results for all skin tones and types.

About Blossom Innovations

Since our inception, Blossom Innovations has been rooted in deep expertise, unmatched success, and continual collaboration. Founded by some of the most celebrated names in dermatology, today we’re at the forefront of clinical innovation — with seasoned executive leadership, a growing team of dedicated R&D experts, and a dynamic network of industry and research collaborations.

About Catalio Capital Management

Catalio Capital Management, LP, is a multi-strategy healthcare and life sciences investment firm focusing on breakthrough companies developing the next generation of drugs, devices, diagnostics, and data-driven insights. Catalio’s exclusive network includes over 44 world-renowned scientists with extensive academic and scientific achievements who have each started well-established companies based on their research. Catalio has offices in New York and London. Learn more about Catalio Capital Management by visiting www.cataliocapital.com.

ABOUT Jeisys Medical Inc.

Jeisys Medical Inc., a worldwide medical device manufacturer, produces high-end products for plastic surgeons, dermatologists, physicians, and healthcare professionals. With various reliable product lines including IPL, RF microneedle, CO2, Q-Switch laser and HIFU, Jeisys serves the industry as one of the leading companies with rigorous R&D and valuable experience.

