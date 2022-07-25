Home Business Wire Median Technologies: Financial Communication Schedule for the Second Half of 2022
Business Wire

Median Technologies: Financial Communication Schedule for the Second Half of 2022

di Business Wire

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT) (Paris:ALMDT), announces the publication date for its 2022 half year results and its Q3, 2022 business performance:

Publication

Date

  • 2022 H1 results
  • Q3, 2022 business performance

Oct 20, 2022*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts

Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press – ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors – ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every...
Continua a leggere

MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Echosens collabora con la World Hepatitis Alliance per la Giornata mondiale dell’epatite del...

Business Wire