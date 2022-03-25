Median Technologies Brings Forward Its 2021 Annual Results Publication to April 21, 2022

Home Business Wire Median Technologies Brings Forward Its 2021 Annual Results Publication to April 21,...
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) (Paris:ALMDT) announces today that the company will publish its 2021 annual results on April 21, 2022 after trading. The 2021 annual results publication was initially planned on April 26, 2022 after trading.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

