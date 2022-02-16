MediaKind: NBC Sports Selects Its Encoding Technology Provider for Its Production of 2022 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games

XXIV Olympic Winter Games Take Place February 2–20, 2022, Across Networks of NBCUniversal

NBC Sports Utilizes MediaKind Encoding Technology for its Production of Olympic Winter Games

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NBC Sports has selected MediaKind to provide video contribution and distribution solutions for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20. The announcement was made today by Christopher Connolly, VP of Transmission Engineering and Operations, NBC Olympics, and Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind.

NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, all the most by any U.S. media company.

NBC Sports will utilize MediaKind’s range of video processing and advanced modular receiver technologies to support NBC Sports’ high quality, low latency, and reliable video distribution to viewers throughout the United States. MediaKind’s specialist engineers will also assist NBC Sports with the installation of equipment and system setup, and be present on-site to offer multi-site support throughout the event.

“With MediaKind’s continued advancement in high quality compression and decode reliability, we are excited to once again partner with them for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games,” said Connolly. “With their partnership, we will be able to provide solutions to our NBC Sports production partners so they can deliver the Olympics in the highest quality to all viewing platforms.”

“While content is now delivered to more platforms and screens than ever before, the same principles of successful live event coverage still apply: ensuring resiliency, reliability, and optimal picture quality,” said Broome. “We have a very proud history supporting NBC Sports’ production of this event, and this partnership further demonstrates our long-term commitment to enabling the high-quality viewing experiences that captivate NBC Sports viewers.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

