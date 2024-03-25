Mediacom Communications Launches Xumo Stream Box

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications today announced Xumo Stream Box is now available to its Xtream Internet customers. Available at no additional monthly cost to Xtream customers, Xumo Stream Box is powered by a new, global entertainment operating system that makes it easy for customers to find and watch the content they love.









“Xumo Stream Box is an incredibly versatile and consumer-friendly technology that seamlessly integrates our market leading broadband speeds with a world class streaming experience,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s SVP of Operations, Product Strategy and Consumer Experience. “We are thrilled to be among the first companies to bring this cutting-edge device to market.”

With Xumo Stream Box, Mediacom’s Xtream Internet customers can:

Watch more, search less:

Customers can search for a show or movie by saying its name into the included voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will search across available apps and services to find it.

Xumo Stream Box uses both AI-driven personalization and a team of editors to surface content recommendations within the experience, helping customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.

Lean-back and Enjoy Hundreds of Free Live Channels:

The built-in channel guide makes browsing through Xumo Play’s 300+ channels spanning live local and national news, movies, sports, reality shows, crime TV, kids programming and more a seamless part of the experience.

Upon startup , customers will see a “currently playing” tile that shows what’s airing on the last Xumo Play channel they watched, making it quick and easy to jump back into their favorite programming.

Instant app access, with more ways to personalize than ever:

Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with hundreds of streaming apps, no need for customers to download before they watch. They can simply say the name of the streaming service into the voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will find and launch it.

With “My List,” Xtream customers can build personalized viewing lists for every member of the family. With just one click, customers can add any show or movie available on Xumo Stream Box to a specific list, giving them a quick way to find what to watch next.

Xtream customers interested in learning more about Xumo Stream Box can visit mediacomcable.com/products/xumo/.

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, delivers the next generation of video entertainment to consumers. Among its offerings is Xumo Stream Box, a 4K streaming device powered by Comcast’s newest entertainment experience, Entertainment OS. Mediacom joins Charter and Comcast as the third U.S.-based cable operator to offer Xumo Stream Box to its customers.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contacts

Thomas Larsen



SVP, Government & Public Relations



(845) 443-2754



tlarsen@mediacomcc.com