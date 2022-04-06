Home Business Wire MediaAlpha To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022
Business Wire

MediaAlpha To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

di Business Wire

Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here.

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (888) 330-2022 or (646) 960-0690, with passcode 3195092.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com

Press

DiGennaro Communications

MediaAlpha-Digennaro@digennaro-usa.com

Articoli correlati

Paycom Welcomes Viktor Hovland as Newest Brand Ambassador

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced Viktor Hovland,...
Continua a leggere

SoFi Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SOFI--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) announced that three members of its Board of Directors (“Board”) will be...
Continua a leggere

Simulations Plus Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue growth of 13%; Software revenue growth of 25%; Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of 40% Board of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: i2c si allea con l’unicorno del settore fintech PingPong per abilitare le soluzioni...

Business Wire