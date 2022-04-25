Home Business Wire MediaAlpha To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

MediaAlpha To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

Events to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, at 3:10 p.m. ET.
  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. Audio replays will be available for two weeks following the presentations at the same location.

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com

Press

DiGennaro Communications

MediaAlpha-Digennaro@digennaro-usa.com

