MediaAlpha Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $89 million, down 42% year over year

Transaction Value of $147 million, down 42% year over year

Transaction Value from Property & Casualty down 53% year over year to $83 million

Transaction Value from Health down 5% year over year to $46 million

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, though they declined significantly year over year as historic profitability pressures in the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry, driven by ongoing loss cost inflation, continued to hinder our results,” said MediaAlpha co-founder and CEO Steve Yi. “We remain focused on operating discipline in the current environment and are confident we will capture an outsized share of P&C marketing investment when carrier profitability improves.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $89.0 million, a decrease of 42% year over year;

Transaction Value of $146.7 million, a decrease of 42% year over year;

Gross margin of 14.2%, compared with 16.1% in the third quarter of 2021;

Contribution Margin (1) of 17.4%, compared with 17.1% in the third quarter of 2021;

of 17.4%, compared with 17.1% in the third quarter of 2021; Net loss was $(21.2) million, compared with $(4.3) million in the third quarter of 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $2.2 million, compared with $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Our guidance for Q4 2022 reflects a near-term pullback in marketing spend by P&C insurers during the fourth quarter as they continue to focus on improving full-year underwriting profitability. As a result, we expect fourth quarter Transaction Value in our P&C insurance vertical to decline year over year by a similar percentage as in the third quarter. In our Health vertical, we expect Transaction Value to be down slightly year over year as robust spend from our carrier partners is offset by lower spend from brokers.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

Transaction Value between $155 million – $170 million, representing a 34% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range;

Revenue between $110 million – $120 million, representing a 29% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range;

Adjusted EBITDA between $5.0 million and $7.0 million, representing a 55% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to decline year over year in Q4 2022 at a greater rate than Transaction Value and revenue due to the increases in our headcount and operating expenses over the last year. We are projecting our operating expenses excluding non-cash items to be $1.2 million to $1.7 million higher than Q3 2022 levels, driven by both temporary and seasonal increases in non-headcount operating expenses.

With respect to the Company’s projection of Adjusted EBITDA under “Financial Outlook,” MediaAlpha is not providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect net income (loss) without unreasonable effort, including equity-based compensation, transaction expenses and income tax expense. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the corresponding GAAP measures for the applicable period.

For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our expectation that we will capture an outsized share of P&C marketing spend when industry profitability improves and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2022. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company also presents Transaction Value, which is an operating metric not presented in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, Contribution Margin and Transaction Value, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, as applicable.

We present Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. Accordingly, we believe that Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. Each of Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA and Contribution Margin has limitations as a financial measure and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data and per share amounts) September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,208 $ 50,564 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $356 and $609,



respectively 34,708 76,094 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,951 10,448 Total current assets 69,867 137,106 Intangible assets, net 34,623 12,567 Goodwill 47,739 18,402 Deferred tax asset 103,584 102,656 Other assets 9,406 19,073 Total assets $ 265,219 $ 289,804 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,336 $ 61,770 Accrued expenses 12,723 13,716 Current portion of long-term debt 8,760 8,730 Total current liabilities 63,819 84,216 Long-term debt, net of current portion 181,494 178,069 Liabilities under tax receivables agreement, net of current portion 83,256 85,027 Other long-term liabilities 5,052 4,058 Total liabilities $ 333,621 $ 351,370 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Class A common stock, $0.01 par value – 1.0 billion shares authorized; 42.7



million and 41.0 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,



2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 427 410 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value – 100 million shares authorized; 19.2



million and 19.6 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,



2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 192 196 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 50 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued



and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 455,753 419,533 Accumulated deficit (455,177 ) (424,476 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. $ 1,195 $ (4,337 ) Non-controlling interests (69,597 ) (57,229 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) $ (68,402 ) $ (61,566 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 265,219 $ 289,804

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data and per share amounts) Three months ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 89,017 $ 152,749 $ 335,065 $ 483,690 Costs and operating expenses Cost of revenue 76,343 128,081 285,149 407,566 Sales and marketing 6,853 5,624 22,034 16,739 Product development 5,291 3,757 16,168 10,917 General and administrative 11,105 15,352 40,569 44,686 Total costs and operating expenses 99,592 152,814 363,920 479,908 (Loss) income from operations (10,575 ) (65 ) (28,855 ) 3,782 Other expenses, net 8,602 316 8,123 337 Interest expense 2,593 1,765 5,908 6,303 Total other expense, net 11,195 2,081 14,031 6,640 (Loss) before income taxes (21,770 ) (2,146 ) (42,886 ) (2,858 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (544 ) 2,125 1,210 1,636 Net (loss) $ (21,226 ) $ (4,271 ) $ (44,096 ) $ (4,494 ) Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling



interest (6,740 ) (737 ) (13,395 ) (1,038 ) Net (loss) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc. $ (14,486 ) $ (3,534 ) $ (30,701 ) $ (3,456 ) Net (loss) per share of Class A common stock -Basic $ (0.34 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.09 ) -Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common



stock outstanding -Basic 42,210,186 38,416,723 41,592,783 36,426,270 -Diluted 42,210,186 61,190,185 41,592,783 36,426,270

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) $ (44,096 ) $ (4,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 44,216 33,321 Non-cash lease expense 539 420 Depreciation expense on property and equipment 295 272 Amortization of intangible assets 4,064 2,238 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 626 966 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (6,591 ) — Impairment of cost method investment 8,594 — Credit losses (109 ) 136 Deferred taxes 1,054 1,195 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustments (576 ) (604 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 42,840 24,854 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,451 4,191 Other assets 322 391 Accounts payable (19,452 ) (54,033 ) Accrued expenses (2,439 ) (2,177 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,738 $ 6,676 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (93 ) (568 ) Cash consideration paid in connection with CHT acquisition (49,677 ) — Net cash (used in) investing activities $ (49,770 ) $ (568 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds received from: Revolving credit facility 25,000 — Payments made for: Repayments on revolving line of credit (15,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 190,000 Repayments on long-term debt (7,125 ) (186,375 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (866 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (5,008 ) — Distributions (590 ) (338 ) Shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (2,601 ) (2,782 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities $ (5,324 ) $ (361 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,356 ) 5,747 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50,564 23,554 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,208 $ 29,301

Key business and operating metrics and Non-GAAP financial measures

Transaction Value

We define “Transaction Value” as the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. Our partners use our platform to transact via Open and Private Marketplace transactions. In our Open Marketplace model, Transaction Value is equal to revenue recognized and revenue share payments to our supply partners represent costs of revenue. In our Private Marketplace model, revenue recognized represents a platform fee billed to the demand partner or supply partner based on an agreed-upon percentage of the Transaction Value for the Consumer Referrals transacted, and accordingly there are no associated costs of revenue. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform. We believe it is useful to investors to assess the overall level of activity on our platform and to better understand the sources of our revenue across our different transaction models and verticals.

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Open Marketplace transactions $ 86,279 $ 147,800 $ 324,008 $ 469,670 Percentage of total Transaction Value 58.8 % 57.9 % 57.0 % 60.7 % Private Marketplace transactions 60,438 107,290 244,592 304,410 Percentage of total Transaction Value 41.2 % 42.1 % 43.0 % 39.3 % Total Transaction Value $ 146,717 $ 255,090 $ 568,600 $ 774,080

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Property & Casualty insurance $ 83,165 $ 175,375 $ 343,179 $ 535,448 Percentage of total Transaction Value 56.7 % 68.8 % 60.4 % 69.2 % Health insurance 46,190 48,692 152,839 146,275 Percentage of total Transaction Value 31.5 % 19.1 % 26.9 % 18.9 % Life insurance 11,580 13,361 36,438 41,736 Percentage of total Transaction Value 7.9 % 5.2 % 6.4 % 5.4 % Other 5,782 17,662 36,144 50,621 Percentage of total Transaction Value 3.9 % 6.9 % 6.4 % 6.5 % Total Transaction Value $ 146,717 $ 255,090 $ 568,600 $ 774,080

(1) Our other verticals include Travel, Education and Consumer Finance.

Contribution and Contribution Margin

We define “Contribution” as revenue less revenue share payments and online advertising costs, or, as reported in our consolidated statements of operations, revenue less cost of revenue (i.e., gross profit), as adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: equity-based compensation; salaries, wages, and related costs; internet and hosting costs; amortization; depreciation; other services; and merchant-related fees. We define “Contribution Margin” as Contribution expressed as a percentage of revenue for the same period. Contribution and Contribution Margin are non-GAAP financial measures that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We use Contribution and Contribution Margin to measure the return on our relationships with our supply partners (excluding certain fixed costs), the financial return on and efficacy of our online advertising costs to drive consumers to our proprietary websites, and our operating leverage. We do not use Contribution and Contribution Margin as measures of overall profitability. We present Contribution and Contribution Margin because they are used by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. For example, if Contribution increases and our headcount costs and other operating expenses remain steady, our Adjusted EBITDA and operating leverage increase. If Contribution Margin decreases, we may choose to re-evaluate and re-negotiate our revenue share agreements with our supply partners, to make optimization and pricing changes with respect to our bids for keywords from primary traffic acquisition sources, or to change our overall cost structure with respect to headcount, fixed costs and other costs. Other companies may calculate Contribution and Contribution Margin differently than we do. Contribution and Contribution Margin have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles Contribution with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 89,017 $ 152,749 $ 335,065 $ 483,690 Less cost of revenue (76,343 ) (128,081 ) (285,149 ) (407,566 ) Gross profit 12,674 24,668 49,916 76,124 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related



to cost of revenue): Equity-based compensation 999 447 2,637 1,289 Salaries, wages, and related 989 501 2,679 1,523 Internet and hosting 126 105 349 315 Other expenses 189 104 531 323 Depreciation 12 7 30 22 Other services 492 300 1,598 847 Merchant-related fees 40 56 99 286 Contribution 15,521 26,188 57,839 80,729 Gross margin 14.2 % 16.1 % 14.9 % 15.7 % Contribution Margin 17.4 % 17.1 % 17.3 % 16.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income excluding interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation expense on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, as well as equity-based compensation expense and certain other adjustments as listed in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We monitor and present Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. In addition, presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a metric to evaluate the capital efficiency of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures presented in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These limitations include the fact that Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense on debt, income tax benefit (expense), equity-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and certain other adjustments that we consider useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, including different definitions of “Adjusted EBITDA,” which could reduce the usefulness of our Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with net (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) $ (21,226 ) $ (4,271 ) $ (44,096 ) $ (4,494 ) Equity-based compensation expense 14,600 11,198 44,216 33,321 Interest expense 2,593 1,765 5,908 6,303 Income tax (benefit) expense (544 ) 2,125 1,210 1,636 Depreciation expense on property and



equipment 98 99 295 272 Amortization of intangible assets 1,704 746 4,064 2,238 Transaction expenses(1) 106 1,152 636 3,883 Employee-related costs(2) — 270 — 619 SOX implementation costs(3) — 348 110 797 Fair value adjustment to contingent



consideration(4) (3,746 ) — (6,591 ) — Impairment of cost method investment 8,594 — 8,594 — Settlement costs(5) — 800 — 800 Changes in TRA related liability(6) 13 (448 ) (577 ) (604 ) Changes in Tax Indemnification



Receivable(7) (15 ) — (44 ) 147 Settlement of federal and state income tax



refunds(8) — — 92 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,177 $ 13,784 $ 13,817 $ 44,918

