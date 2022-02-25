Home Business Wire MediaAlpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

MediaAlpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • Fourth quarter revenue of $162 million, down 15% year over year; Full year 2021 revenue of $645 million, up 10% year over year
  • Fourth quarter Transaction Value of $245 million, down 5% year over year; Full year 2021 Transaction Value of $1 billion, up 25% year over year
    • Fourth quarter Transaction Value from Property & Casualty down 24% year over year to $120 million; Full year 2021 Transaction Value from Property & Casualty up 19% year over year to $656 million
    • Fourth quarter Transaction Value from Health up 29% year over year to $99 million; Full year 2021 Transaction Value from Health up 40% year over year to $245 million
  • Announces agreement to acquire Customer Helper Team LLC (CHT), a leading provider of Medicare inquiries with deep expertise in social media marketing

 

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Our Transaction Value exceeded $1 billion in 2021, a 25% year-over-year increase. In our Health insurance vertical, we grew by 40% for the year and had our strongest quarter ever, driven by record carrier spend. We are also excited to announce the acquisition of CHT to further accelerate growth in our Health insurance vertical and extend our capabilities across social media channels,” said Steve Yi, CEO of MediaAlpha. “In our Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance vertical, conditions remained challenging, in line with our expectations. We remain very positive about the overall insurance industry’s long term, secular shift towards direct, online customer acquisition, and we continue to invest in our business to accelerate growth when the market recovers.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $161.6 million, a decrease of 15% year over year;
  • Transaction Value of $244.9 million, a decrease of 5% year over year;
  • Gross margin of 15.7%, compared with 13.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020;
  • Contribution Margin(1) of 16.6%, compared with 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020;
  • Net loss was $4.0 million, compared with $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $13.2 million, compared with $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $645.3 million, an increase of 10% year over year;
  • Transaction Value of $1.0 billion, an increase of 25% year over year;
  • Gross margin of 15.7%, compared with 14.6% in 2020;
  • Contribution Margin(1) of 16.7%, compared with 15.8% in 2020;
  • Net loss was $8.5 million, compared with net income of $10.6 million in 2020; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $58.2 million, compared with $58.1 million in 2020.

(1)A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Our guidance for Q1 2022 reflects a year-over-year reduction in customer acquisition investments by our P&C insurance carrier partners due to the ongoing challenging market conditions. In our Health insurance vertical, we expect to continue to experience strong momentum as we deepen our relationships with key carriers. We do not anticipate material revenue or EBITDA contribution from CHT in the first quarter of 2022. Given uncertainty around the timing of the P&C market recovery, we do not believe it is prudent to provide full year 2022 guidance at this time.

For the first quarter of 2022, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

  • Transaction Value between $230 million – $245 million, representing a 10% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range;
  • Revenue between $135 million – $145 million, representing a 19% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range;
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 million – $7.5 million, representing a 61% year-over-year decline at the midpoint of the guidance range. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to decline at a greater rate than Transaction Value, Revenue and Contribution in the first quarter of 2022 due to our continued investment in our business and between $1 million – $2 million of incremental public company expenses as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

With respect to the Company’s projections of Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA under “Financial Outlook,” MediaAlpha is not providing a reconciliation of Contribution or Adjusted EBITDA to the respective GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect net income without unreasonable effort, including equity-based compensation, transaction expenses and income tax expense. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures for the applicable period.

For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

Conference Call Information

MediaAlpha will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here. Participants may also dial-in, toll-free, at (888) 330-2022 or (646) 960-0690, with passcode 3195092. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and available on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our expectation of growth once the P&C insurance market recovers, the expected benefits of the CHT acquisition, and our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2022. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2021, the Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2021, the Form 10-Q filed on August 13, 2021, the Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2021, and the Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed on or about February 28, 2022. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company also presents Transaction Value, which is an operating metric not presented in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, Contribution Margin and Transaction Value, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, as applicable.

We present Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. Accordingly, the Company believes that Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management team and board of directors. Each of Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin has limitations as a financial measure and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data and per share amounts)

 

 

As of December 31,

 

2021

(unaudited)

 

 

2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,564

 

 

$

23,554

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $609 and $438, respectively

 

76,094

 

 

 

96,295

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,448

 

 

 

7,950

 

Total current assets

$

137,106

 

 

$

127,799

 

Intangible assets, net

 

12,567

 

 

 

15,551

 

Goodwill

 

18,402

 

 

 

18,402

 

Deferred tax assets

 

102,656

 

 

 

31,613

 

Other assets

 

19,073

 

 

 

16,972

 

Total assets

$

289,804

 

 

$

210,337

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

61,770

 

 

 

98,249

 

Accrued expenses

 

13,716

 

 

 

9,206

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

8,730

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

$

84,216

 

 

$

107,455

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

178,069

 

 

 

182,668

 

Liabilities under tax receivables agreement, net of current portion

 

85,027

 

 

 

22,498

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

4,058

 

 

 

2,834

 

Total liabilities

$

351,370

 

 

$

315,455

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

 

 

 

Stockholders’ (deficit):

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value – 1.0 billion shares authorized; 41.0 million and 33.4 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

410

 

 

 

334

 

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value – 100 million shares authorized; 19.6 million and 25.5 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

196

 

 

 

255

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 50 million shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

419,533

 

 

 

384,611

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(424,476

)

 

 

(418,973

)

Total stockholders’ (deficit) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc.

$

(4,337

)

 

$

(33,773

)

Non-controlling interests

 

(57,229

)

 

 

(71,345

)

Total stockholders’ (deficit)

$

(61,566

)

 

$

(105,118

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

289,804

 

 

$

210,337

 

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share data and per share amounts)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2021

(unaudited)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

Revenue

$

645,274

 

 

$

584,814

 

 

$

408,005

Costs and operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

543,750

 

 

 

499,434

 

 

 

342,909

Sales and marketing

 

22,823

 

 

 

20,483

 

 

 

13,822

Product development

 

15,195

 

 

 

12,449

 

 

 

7,042

General and administrative

 

61,357

 

 

 

32,913

 

 

 

19,391

Total costs and operating expenses

 

643,125

 

 

 

565,279

 

 

 

383,164

Income from operations

 

2,149

 

 

 

19,535

 

 

 

24,841

Other expense, net

 

3,841

 

 

 

2,302

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

7,830

 

 

 

7,938

 

 

 

7,021

Total other expense, net

 

11,671

 

 

 

10,240

 

 

 

7,021

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(9,522

)

 

 

9,295

 

 

 

17,820

Income tax (benefit)

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(1,267

)

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(8,475

)

 

$

10,562

 

 

$

17,820

Net income attributable to QLH prior to Reorganization Transactions

 

 

 

 

19,166

 

 

 

17,820

Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(3,200

)

 

 

(4,238

)

 

 

Net (loss) attributable to MediaAlpha, Inc.

$

(5,275

)

 

$

(4,366

)

 

$

Net (loss) per share of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

-Basic

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

-Diluted

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

-Basic

 

37,280,533

 

 

 

32,134,170

 

 

 

-Diluted

 

61,255,925

 

 

 

32,134,170

 

 

 

MediaAlpha, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2021

(unaudited)

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Cash Flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(8,475

)

 

$

10,562

 

 

$

17,820

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

 

45,713

 

 

 

24,745

 

 

 

2,308

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense on property and equipment

 

369

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

272

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,984

 

 

 

3,201

 

 

 

5,381

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

1,182

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

665

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

1,998

 

 

 

 

Credit losses

 

143

 

 

 

526

 

 

 

354

 

Deferred taxes

 

919

 

 

 

(545

)

 

 

 

Tax receivables agreement liability related adjustments

 

911

 

 

 

413

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

20,058

 

 

 

(40,809

)

 

 

(19,216

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(2,703

)

 

 

(6,482

)

 

 

(162

)

Other assets

 

500

 

 

 

(4,375

)

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

(36,476

)

 

 

57,793

 

 

 

13,441

 

Accrued expenses

 

2,902

 

 

 

2,866

 

 

 

1,280

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

28,621

 

 

$

51,410

 

 

$

22,143

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(650

)

 

 

(296

)

 

 

(146

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(148

)

Purchase of cost method investment

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) investing activities

$

(650

)

 

$

(10,296

)

 

$

(294

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds received from:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of underwriter commission

 

 

 

 

124,179

 

 

 

 

Issuance of long-term debt

 

190,000

 

 

 

210,000

 

 

 

100,000

 

Revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

7,500

 

 

 

 

Member contributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,806

 

Payments made for:

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments on revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

(7,500

)

 

 

 

Repayments on long-term debt

 

(186,375

)

 

 

(123,648

)

 

 

(15,073

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(866

)

 

 

(4,467

)

 

 

(2,303

)

Repurchase of Class B units at QLH up to fair value

 

 

 

 

(1,453

)

 

 

(4,467

)

IPO costs to third parties

 

 

 

 

(12,227

)

 

 

 

Shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units

 

(3,382

)

 

 

(4,235

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of Class B common stock

 

 

 

 

(84,320

)

 

 

 

Redemption of Class A units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(62,806

)

Distributions

 

(338

)

 

 

(131,417

)

 

 

(95,640

)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

$

(961

)

 

$

(27,588

)

 

$

(17,483

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

27,010

 

 

 

13,526

 

 

 

4,366

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

23,554

 

 

 

10,028

 

 

 

5,662

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

50,564

 

 

$

23,554

 

 

$

10,028

 

Key business and operating metrics

Transaction Value

We define “Transaction Value” as the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. Our partners use our platform to transact via Open and Private Marketplace transactions. In our Open Marketplace model, Transaction Value is equal to revenue recognized and revenue share payments to our supply partners represent costs of revenue. In our Private Marketplace model, revenue recognized represents a platform fee billed to the demand partner or supply partner based on an agreed-upon percentage of the Transaction Value for the Consumer Referrals transacted, and accordingly there are no associated costs of revenue. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform. We believe it is useful to investors to assess the overall level of activity on our platform and to better understand the sources of our revenue across our different transaction models and verticals.

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the full years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Full year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Open Marketplace transactions

 

$

627,705

 

 

$

573,242

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

61.6

%

 

 

70.3

%

Private Marketplace transactions

 

 

391,265

 

 

 

242,470

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

38.4

%

 

 

29.7

%

Total Transaction Value

 

$

1,018,970

 

 

$

815,712

 

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Three months ended

December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Open Marketplace transactions

 

$

158,035

 

 

$

187,018

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

64.5

%

 

 

72.8

%

Private Marketplace transactions

 

 

86,854

 

 

 

69,880

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

27.2

%

Total Transaction Value

 

$

244,889

 

 

$

256,898

 

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the full years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Full year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Property & Casualty insurance

 

$

655,591

 

 

$

549,916

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

64.3

%

 

 

67.4

%

Health insurance

 

 

245,221

 

 

 

175,539

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

21.5

%

Life insurance

 

 

52,302

 

 

 

42,206

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

5.2

%

Other(1)

 

 

65,856

 

 

 

48,051

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

5.9

%

Total Transaction Value

 

$

1,018,970

 

 

$

815,712

 

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Three months ended

December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Property & Casualty insurance

 

$

120,143

 

 

$

158,961

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

49.1

%

 

 

61.9

%

Health insurance

 

 

98,946

 

 

 

76,800

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

40.4

%

 

 

29.9

%

Life insurance

 

 

10,566

 

 

 

10,489

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

4.1

%

Other(1)

 

 

15,234

 

 

 

10,648

 

Percentage of total Transaction Value

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

4.1

%

Total Transaction Value

 

$

244,889

 

 

$

256,898

 

  1. Our other verticals include Travel, Education and Consumer Finance.

Contribution and Contribution Margin

We define “Contribution” as revenue less revenue share payments and online advertising costs, or, as reported in our consolidated statement of operations, revenue less cost of revenue (i.e., gross profit), as adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: equity-based compensation; salaries, wages, and related costs; internet and hosting; amortization; depreciation; other services; and merchant-related fees. We define “Contribution Margin” as Contribution expressed as a percentage of revenue for the same period. Contribution and Contribution Margin are non-GAAP financial measures that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We use Contribution and Contribution Margin to measure the return on our relationships with our supply partners (excluding certain fixed costs), the financial return on and efficacy of our online advertising costs to drive consumers to our proprietary websites, and our operating leverage. We do not use Contribution and Contribution Margin as measures of overall profitability. We present Contribution and Contribution Margin because they are used by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage.

The following table reconciles Contribution with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the full years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Full year ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

 

$

645,274

 

 

$

584,814

 

Less cost of revenue

 

 

(543,750

)

 

 

(499,434

)

Gross profit

 

 

101,524

 

 

 

85,380

 

Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to

cost of revenue):

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

2,809

 

Salaries, wages, and related

 

 

2,004

 

 

 

2,188

 

Internet and hosting

 

 

419

 

 

 

438

 

Amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

29

 

 

 

24

 

Other expenses

 

 

451

 

 

 

284

 

Other services

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

902

 

Merchant-related fees

 

 

309

 

 

 

585

 

Contribution

 

 

107,614

 

 

 

92,610

 

Gross Margin

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

14.6

%

Contribution Margin

 

 

16.7

%

 

 

15.8

%

The following table reconciles Contribution with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

 

 

Three months ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

 

$

161,584

 

 

$

190,205

 

Less cost of revenue

 

 

(136,184

)

 

 

(163,742

)

Gross profit

 

 

25,400

 

 

 

26,463

 

Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to

cost of revenue):

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

376

 

 

 

2,751

 

Salaries, wages, and related

 

 

481

 

 

 

1,013

 

Internet and hosting

 

 

104

 

 

 

110

 

Amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Other expenses

 

 

128

 

 

 

79

 

Other services

 

 

366

 

 

 

286

 

Merchant-related fees

 

 

23

 

 

 

138

 

Contribution

 

 

26,885

 

 

 

30,847

 

Gross Margin

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

13.9

%

Contribution Margin

 

 

16.6

%

 

 

16.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income excluding interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation expense on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, as well as equity-based compensation expense and certain other adjustments as listed in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we present to supplement the financial information we present on a GAAP basis. We monitor and present Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. In addition, presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a metric to evaluate the capital efficiency of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Investors
Denise Garcia
Hayflower Partners
Denise@HayflowerPartners.com

Press
DiGennaro Communications
MediaAlpha-Digennaro@digennaro-usa.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual...
Continua a leggere

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March...
Continua a leggere

Turkcell Digitalized Voice With Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Support for both VoLTE and VoNR on a common IMS core ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Chrome Enterprise sicurezza

Chrome Enterprise, Google lancia nuove opzioni di sicurezza dal cloud

Cloud