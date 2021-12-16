MEDIA ALERT: Space Channel Live Coverage of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Space Summit 2021

“Launch: Expanding Commercial and Civil Space Partnerships”

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16 – FROM 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM EDT

BROWNSVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#chamberofcommerce–Join Space Channel tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm EDT for live coverage of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 4th annual Space Summit, “LAUNCH: Expanding Commercial and Civil Space Partnerships.” Held in partnership with The Boeing Company, the Space Summit will convene leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss international collaboration and public-private partnerships in space, the future of exploration beyond the ISS, space as an economic frontier, and updates from the Artemis launch.

Summit Speakers include:

Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt , Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command, U.S. Space Command; and Deputy Commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force

, Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command, U.S. Space Command; and Deputy Commander, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force Gina Ortiz Jones , Under Secretary of the Air Force

, Under Secretary of the Air Force Christopher D. Roberti , Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

, Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Ellen Stofan , Under Secretary for Science and Research, Smithsonian

, Under Secretary for Science and Research, Smithsonian Charity Weeden, Vice President, Global Space Policy and Government Relations, Astroscale-US

Where to Watch

Space Channel’s Live Feed is available 24/7 on SpaceChannel.com; connected TVs including VIZIO, Samsung, Philips, LG and TCL; the VOD Space Channel app (accessible in all major app stores); and OTT services including Comcast’s Xfinity and Flex, ROKU (search: Space Channel Live), Plex, Local Now and RADTV.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

About Space Channel

Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. Connecting the stories that will inform the future of community, policy, entertainment, and commerce in low Earth Orbit and beyond. Space Channel is available in millions of households worldwide and explores every aspect of the genre with news, movies, exclusive events, and live coverage from every sector of the global space industry.

For more information, follow Space Channel on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Space Channel Media Contact

James Tolve



pr@spacechannel.com