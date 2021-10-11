Media Alert: Schneider Electric Executives to Address Global Climate Challenges at Annual Innovation Summit World Tour 2021

Schneider Electric executives to address how businesses and governments can deliver on their sustainability commitments through energy efficiency

Schneider Electric Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire to call for a 3-5x increase in current efforts to reduce emissions.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Schneider Electric is launching its annual Innovation Summit World Tour to address global climate challenges and guide customers, partners, regulators, and policymakers on rapidly reducing emissions to decarbonize the world’s economy in this decisive decade.

In his opening keynote, Schneider Electric Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire will discuss Schneider Electric’s recent report, “The 2030 imperative: A race against time,” from the Schneider Electric Sustainability Institute, detailing the need to reduce emissions by 30-50 percent this decade—and calling for 3-5 times greater effort from governments and corporations to limit global warming.

Event registration for the Tues., Oct 12 event is open to all media and analysts, and requests may be made for 1:1 interviews with select Schneider Electric global leaders. Event attendees will gain first-hand insight into Schneider Electric’s innovative digital and sustainable products and services and learn more about Electricity 4.0 and next-generation automation efforts. Schneider Electric is the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and is recognized as the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights.

Following this virtual summit kick-off, Schneider Electric plans to hold local virtual summits with Schneider Executive executives in multiple countries, including North America on Wed., Nov. 10. Media and analysts from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will also be invited to attend. Learn more about the North American Innovation Summit here, additional details to follow.

Interview Opportunities: Who: Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice President, Energy Management

Executive Vice President, Energy Management Barbara Frei-Spreiter, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation What: Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit World Tour 2021

Live Media and Industry Analyst Conference



https://events.se.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=200230604&categoryid=201780018 Where: Register here for the virtual event When: Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 (Times are Eastern Daylight Time) Keynote (7:15 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. EDT)

Media and analyst conference (8:00 a.m. -8:30 a.m. EDT)

Breakout sessions (8:35 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. EDT) Additional details on speakers and sessions below.

Opening Keynote and World Premiere



7:15 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. EDT

Jean-Pascal Tricoire , Chairman and CEO

, Chairman and CEO Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer

Global Media and Industry Analyst Conference with live Q&A



8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. EDT

Jean-Pascal Tricoire , Chairman and CEO

, Chairman and CEO Olivier Blum , Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice President, Energy Management

Executive Vice President, Energy Management Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation

Media and Industry Analyst Breakout Sessions



8.35 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. EDT

Sustainability business in action



In the face of heightened climate change and risks, Schneider Electric accelerates on its commitments and business strategy. Find out how, we go beyond the scope of our own operations to support customers and partners in their sustainable transformation, from consulting and digital services to the implementation of bespoke solutions and innovation for sustainability and efficiency.

Olivier Blum , Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer Susan Uthayakumar, President, Sustainability Business Division

8:50 a.m. – 9:05 a.m. EDT



STREAM 1: New Innovations for Electricity 4.0: Powering the New Electric World

Climate change is, undeniably, the defining issue of our generation. It is already manifesting itself through adverse weather events. Yet, we still have a chance to abate the 1.5°C warming trajectory and save the planet. Sustainable digital innovation, powering our lives through smart green energy (what we call Electricity 4.0) is the fastest way to decarbonize buildings, homes, data centers, infrastructure and grids. See how Schneider Electric, the world’s most sustainable company, is at the center announcing the latest not-to-be-missed innovations on this day.

Shonodeep Modak, CMO, Energy Management

STREAM 2: Industries of the Future Automation



As the most sustainable corporation in the world and a global manufacturer with an end-to-end network of smart factories and smart distribution centers, Schneider Electric is on a mission to make industries of the future eco-efficient, agile, and resilient through open, software-centric industrial automation. Learn about the bold moves Schneider Electric is making with its next-generation technologies.

Ali Haj Fraj, SVP Digital Plant & Machine Solutions

About Schneider Electric



Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

