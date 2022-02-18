Home Business Wire Media Alert: Qrypt Presenting on The Quantum Internet at Inside Quantum Technology...
Media Alert: Qrypt Presenting on The Quantum Internet at Inside Quantum Technology Conference

CTO Denis Mandich to participate in panel discussion on the latest trends towards practical applications for quantum clouds

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qrypt Inc.:

What:

Inside Quantum Technology

 

 

Who:

Qrypt, a cryptographic quantum security solutions provider

 

 

Where:

The Hague Marriott; and virtually through SpotMe

 

Johan de Wittlaan 30, 2517 JR Den Haag, Netherlands

 

 

When:

February 21-23, 2022

Denis Mandich, Qrypt CTO and co-founder, will be presenting during the Inside Quantum Technology Conference and Exhibition. As part of a “Quantum Clouds” panel on Wednesday, February 23 at 11:25 a.m. ET, Denis will join other quantum computing experts and analysts to discuss the latest trends towards practical applications for the Quantum Internet including secure networks, the quantum data center and quantum clouds.

Beyond his role as CTO and co-founder of Qrypt, Denis has over 20 years of experience working with government agencies in high security information technology programs. Denis holds multiple patents in cryptographic algorithms, cloud services and quantum hardware entropy sources and is also a founding member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium and the Mid Atlantic Quantum Alliance, where he is the co-chair of the Crypto Working Group.

Denis is part of Qrypt’s hand-selected team of seasoned leaders in engineering, physics, and cryptography. With its patented quantum entropy-as-a-service technologies, strategic investments in cutting-edge quantum hardware companies, and exclusive partnerships with premier global research institutes and U.S. national labs, Qrypt is developing quantum encryption solutions that allow businesses to keep their data safe and secure indefinitely. For more details on Qrypt’s quantum-security solutions, visit qrypt.com.

About Qrypt Inc.

Founded by Kevin Chalker and Denis Mandich, Qrypt is dedicated to democratizing quantum cryptography to protect and defend our collective privacy from exploitation – thus, restoring order to the internet. With a team of seasoned leaders in engineering, physics, and cryptography, Qrypt has built a patented and peer-reviewed quantum cryptography solution, which includes an Entropy-as-a-Service for global businesses. The Qrypt solution will be known for its capabilities of securing information indefinitely, against quantum computers and any further advances in science.

Contacts

Julie Kendall

Qrypt Inc.

julie@qrypt.com

