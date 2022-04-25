MEDIA ALERT: Prosimo Goes Beyond Networking with Innovative, Cloud-Native Approach to Multi-Cloud; ONUG Spring 2022

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prosimo:

What:

Following the announcement of the industry’s first full-stack cloud transit solution for enterprise multi-cloud, Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, will be leading two sessions at ONUG Spring 2022 conference.

The ONUG sessions will look at the current state of multi-cloud deployments, both what is working and what isn’t, and provide a proof of concept for deploying a network transit to expand into a region and then to another cloud.

Prosimo Proof of Concept: Architecting Autonomous Cloud Networking Transit with Consistent Network Policy Controls for Multi-Cloud Simplicity



Customers are at different stages of multi-cloud adoption. With more applications and services migrating to the cloud, network teams face increased MTTR with growing cloud cost, degrading the speed they can deploy and manage their networking infrastructure in multiple cloud service providers. In this session, Prosimo will present a PoC that simplifies deploying a network transit to expand into a region and then to another cloud. The PoC will show how quickly applications are onboarded to Prosimo Full-Stack Cloud Transit to provide consistent connectivity. April 27, 2022 @ 10:55 a.m. ET

A Case Study in Full-Stack Transit that Simplifies Network Operations: How Enterprises Build a Multi-Cloud & Multi-Region Global Mesh to Interconnect Networks and applications



IaaS , PaaS , and application endpoints connect using different networking technologies in today’s multi-cloud world. Legacy networking approaches can’t scale to address inter-cloud needs. Growing native cloud capabilities from CSPs make adopting cloud-native services challenging; thus, enterprises cannot create a ‘Cloud InterConnect’ that understands the service + connectivity mapping across clouds. In this session, we dive into why consistent connectivity in the cloud is a growing concern and how to simplify multi-cloud deployments by using Full-stack Cloud Transit that delivers beyond connectivity. April 28, 2022 @ 1:45 p.m. ET

Who:

Ramesh Prabagaran, CEO and co-founder, Prosimo



Faraz Siddiqui, Head of Solution Architecture, Prosimo

Where:

Meadowlands Expo Center, New Jersey



Prosimo Booth #14

When: Wednesday, April 27th, 10:55 a.m. ET / Thursday, April 28th, 1:45 p.m. ET

Resources

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst and WRVI Capital. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

Contacts

