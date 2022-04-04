Media Alert: Kasada to Present at Signifyd FLOW, April 6, 2022, NYC

“How to Win the Battle of the Bots” Featuring Kaman Distribution Group and How It Stopped Malicious Bots, Increased ROI, and Minimized Time Spent Fighting Online Fraudsters

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kasada, provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks, today announced that it will be presenting with Kaman Distribution Group on “How to Win the Battle of the Bots” at the Signifyd FLOW event April 6, 2022 in New York City.

WHAT: In this 35-minute breakout session, Howard Blumenthal, Senior Director of ecommerce at Kaman Distribution Group, a $1.2B leading national distributor of highly engineered products and services, will explain how the company is detecting and stopping malicious automated threats through a simple, modern approach. Attendees will learn how an easy, no-maintenance yet highly effective solution allowed Kaman Distribution Group to increase ROI and minimize time spent fighting online fraudsters – without adding CAPTCHAs or other friction to the customer experience. WHO: Howard Blumenthal, Senior Director of ecommerce at Kaman Distribution Group Neil Cohen, CMO, Kasada WHEN: April 6, 2022 2:00 PM – 2:35 PM EDT WHERE: etc.venues 360 Madison, New York City, NY Register here

About Signifyd FLOW

Signifyd FLOW is an event where a community of passionate ecommerce professionals gather for thoughtful conversations about the challenges and future of retail in the digital age. It is a unique opportunity to gather thought leaders, customers, executives and partners in person to align ideas, thoughts and best practices. The event expects over 200 attendees in New York and attracts retail leaders from around the world.

About Kasada

Kasada is the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced persistent bot attacks across web, mobile, and API channels. With Kasada, trust in the Internet is restored by foiling even the stealthiest cyber threats, from credential abuse to data scraping. The solution invisibly stops automated threats while inflicting financial damage to attackers, destroying their ROI. With the ability to onboard in minutes, Kasada ensures immediate and long-lasting protection while empowering enterprises with optimal online activity. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, San Francisco, and London. For more information, please visit www.kasada.io and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

