Media Alert: Join Intel Innovation on Sept. 27-28

CEO Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders will showcase the technology, tools and training to empower the world’s developers to create what’s next.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender and other Intel leaders at Intel® Innovation, a technology showcase dedicated to spotlighting the tools, training and community created to empower the world’s developers to create what’s next.


When: Sept. 27-28

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California

Livestream: Watch the Day 1 and Day 2 keynotes live on the Intel Newsroom; 9-10 a.m. PDT daily

Event Registration: Intel Innovation website

The two-day hybrid event is a technical conference designed to benefit global developers, architects, business leaders, creators and students. The packed agenda allows this valued community to get up to speed with the latest Intel technologies and tools, innovative new computing solutions, hands-on labs and tutorials, networking and community-building, and interaction with top Intel and industry experts.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

