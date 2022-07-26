Media Alert: Join Intel Innovation on Sept. 27-28

CEO Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders will showcase the technology, tools and training to empower the world’s developers to create what’s next.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender and other Intel leaders at Intel® Innovation, a technology showcase dedicated to spotlighting the tools, training and community created to empower the world’s developers to create what’s next.





When: Sept. 27-28

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California

Livestream: Watch the Day 1 and Day 2 keynotes live on the Intel Newsroom; 9-10 a.m. PDT daily

Event Registration: Intel Innovation website

The two-day hybrid event is a technical conference designed to benefit global developers, architects, business leaders, creators and students. The packed agenda allows this valued community to get up to speed with the latest Intel technologies and tools, innovative new computing solutions, hands-on labs and tutorials, networking and community-building, and interaction with top Intel and industry experts.

To see and experience what comes next, visit the Intel Newsroom and follow along on social media with @IntelNews and @Intel on Twitter, @Intel on Instagram and Intel on Facebook.

