Media Alert: BrainChip Talks Disruptive Technologies with Foundries.io Ian Drew as Part of its ‘This is Our Mission’ Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that its latest featured guest to the BrainChip’s “This is our Mission” podcast is Foundries.io chairman and serial entrepreneur Ian Drew. In this episode, BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson sits down with Drew to discuss how next-generation IoT technology will disrupt the market. The podcast is available Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:00 PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

Drew is currently the chairman of Foundries.io, delivering the software platform that reinvents IoT as well as a serial entrepreneur who has founded several disruptive technology companies including Linaro and Trustonic. Previously, Ian held senior executive roles at Arm and Intel. He also leads a project that will enable the import of low-carbon energy to the UK from Iceland, and is a trustee for The Eve Appeal, the UK’s leading gynecological cancer research charity.

“The great thing about our podcast is the opportunity to hear real-world accounts of how technology has changed the world,” said Telson. “Speaking with Ian and talking not only about how he has experienced firsthand the ingredients necessary to revolutionize industries and markets but getting a sense that the offerings BrainChip provides can do the same is extremely promising. This is another not-to-missed conversation for anyone looking to gain insight into what it takes to succeed in technology and how BrainChip is delivering on its mission to disrupt how AI is deployed by leading tech enablers.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company’s tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip’s IP can be used in a wide range of applications from industrial IoT, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles to smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

