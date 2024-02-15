Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Talks Successes and Momentum in the Latest Investor Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors to join CEO Sean Hehir as he answers the most frequently asked questions that shareholders have raised during the past quarter.





In this fourth episode of BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast, Director of Global Investor Relations Tony Dawe presents these questions to Hehir across a range of topics including successes achieved during the past year, the latest product updates, and other various shareholder interests.

Among the topics covered in this podcast are:

Achievements made by BrainChip in 2023 and what the company is doing to continue this positive momentum throughout 2024.

Emergent themes coming out of CES 2024 and how BrainChip is poised to address them.

Status update to new Edge AI products being released utilizing BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic technology such as VVDN’s Akida-powered Edge AI Box and Unigen Cupcake Edge AI server.

Shareholder insight regarding update to company’s remuneration policies and recap of annual strategy review, among others.

“One of the greatest privileges of my role at BrainChip is that I get to engage with an ardent group of stakeholders who all share in a mutual interest of the company’s success,” said Hehir. “The BrainChip Investor Podcast is an ideal venue for me to communicate the company’s successes, milestones and plans based on input direct from our investment community. I hope that after listening, you will have a better understanding of the company’s efforts to make AI ubiquitous through our superior technology, top-notch leadership and strong efforts in sales and marketing.”

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast is in addition to the company’s popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes of BrainChip podcasts are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

