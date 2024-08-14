Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Answers Shareholders’ Most Frequently Asked Questions on Investor Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors on August 14th at 3 p.m. PDT, to join CEO Sean Hehir for a discussion of company events and recent developments during the past quarter.





In this sixth episode of BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast, Director of Global Investor Relations Tony Dawe presents questions to Hehir across a range of topics including recent company developments, sales approach, restructuring and other various matters of shareholder interests.

Among the topics covered in this podcast are:

Recap of events and presentations at the Annual General Meeting.

Latest members added to executive management and the Scientific Advisory Board.

Additional funding raised to support upcoming ventures.

Increased focus on Akida 2.0 and TENNs technologies.

“Having the privilege to share BrainChip’s story and the ways we adapt and grow to changing market forces is something that I always look forward to,” said Hehir. “Through a combination of our AGM, virtual and in-person roadshows, and podcasts like this one, we are able to provide an in-depth look into how we balance the challenges of growing the company for greatness while ensuring our fiduciary duties as trustees of our shareholders. BrainChip continues to be a fantastic investment opportunity and I remain eager to share with listeners the avenues we are taking to achieve success.”

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast is in addition to the company’s popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes of BrainChip podcasts are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast.

