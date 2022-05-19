Home Business Wire Media Alert: Atomera to Present at IEEE ISPSD 2022 Conference
Media Alert: Atomera to Present at IEEE ISPSD 2022 Conference

WHO:

Yi-Ann Chen et al. of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company 

 

WHAT:

Both in-person and virtual presentation of Atomera’s poster, entitled

“Source Engineering on Oxygen-Inserted Si Channel for Gate Length Scaling

of Low-Voltage Switch Devices.”

 

WHEN:

Live: Monday, May 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. PDT

Virtual: Monday, May 23 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. PDT

 

WHERE:

Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel (Live)

1128 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4R5, Canada

www.ispsd2022.com (Virtual)

This presentation will discuss using MST®-enabled (also referred to as “Oxygen-Inserted Silicon”) source engineering for gate-length scaling of low-voltage power switch devices. These results were demonstrated on silicon fabricated at an automotive-qualified foundry by shrinking the gate length of a baseline 5V analog MOSFET down to 0.25um, leading to a 100% increase in drive current compared to baseline devices. The result is the industry’s best RSP for both NMOS (< 0.8mOhm-mm2) and PMOS (1.8mOhm-mm2) switch devices, while maintaining all required device operations and reliability metrics. Atomera’s poster will highlight the benefits of MST integration in the channel for precise dopant diffusion control and electron mobility enhancements, and show how the team was able to successfully demonstrate the benefits of the MST-enabled channel source engineering for gate-length scaling of low-voltage power switch devices.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Justin Gillespie

The Hoffman Agency

(925) 719-1097

jgillespie@hoffman.com

Jeff Lewis

Senior VP Marketing and Business Development, Atomera

(408) 442-5248

jlewis@atomera.com

