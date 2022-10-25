<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Media Alert: Anomali to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Private Innovative Company Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity–Anomali:

What: Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations by delivering breakthrough levels of security visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection & response, today announced that Ahmed Rubaie, CEO and Hugh Njemanze, Founder & President (Father of SIEM/Visibility), will hold one on one meetings with investors at the Goldman Sachs Private Innovative Company Conference in Las Vegas.

The conference brings together founders, CEOs from preeminent private internet and software companies, executives from leading public companies and selected public market cross-over investors and leading venture capital and private equity investors.

The targeted audience will have the opportunity to participate in:

  • Company presentations: Game-changing private companies will discuss their company strategy, and vision for the industry
  • Innovation Panels: Emerging innovators will share their perspectives on the newest trends shaping the future
  • Panel discussions: Technology thought leaders will discuss and explore the most exciting themes across the broader technology and media landscape
  • One-on-one meetings: Exclusive networking and in-person meetings with conference attendees

Who:

Ahmed Rubaie, Chief Executive Officer

Hugh Njemanze, Founder & President (Father of SIEM/Visibility)

Anomali

When:

*Wednesday, October 26 through Friday, October 28, 2022

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, NV

*Note: Registration is required to attend this event

Tweet:

Ahmed Rubaie, CEO and Hugh Njemanze, Founder & President from @Anomali speak innovation on Friday, October 28 @GoldmanSachs. #thoughtleadership #innovation #cybersecurity

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, delivering breakthrough levels of security visibility and intelligence-driven threat detection & response. In a world filled with SIEM, SOAR, XDR, the Anomali Platform amplifies visibility, integrating with existing security controls, and enriching them with actionable context to stop the adversaries. Anomali helps customers and partners transform their SOC platform by elevating security efficacy and reducing their cost with automated processes at the heart of everything. The solution is anchored in big-data management and boasts the world’s largest repository of global intelligence that supports native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses, large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, service providers, and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world’s critical infrastructure, companies, and people. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP, back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

Karen Buffo

news@anomali.com

