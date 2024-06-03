Media Advisory: Surescripts to Present at AHIP 2024 On the Value of Clinical Data and Achieving True Interoperability for Health Plans

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthIT–Surescripts®, the nation’s leading health information network, will host a panel discussion, True Clinical Data & Interoperability – Shaping Member Experience and Outcomes, on June 12 at 11:15 a.m., at AHIP 2024 in Las Vegas.





As part of the panel discussion, Surescripts will share more about its work to advance health intelligence sharing through its subsidiary, Surescripts Health Information Network, LLCTM, that recently advanced to the candidate phase in the process of becoming a Qualified Health Information NetworkTM.

“Decades of collaboration with industry leaders and Surescripts Network Alliance participants has enabled health intelligence sharing at scale, with nearly 24 billion exchanges of patient-specific clinical and benefit information in 2023, leading to better informed patient care nationwide,” said Matt Hartzler, Director, Product Commercialization for Surescripts. “We look forward to connecting with industry colleagues at AHIP 2024 and for the opportunity to collaborate on innovative technologies that create efficiencies within clinical workflows and reduce administrative costs while advancing interoperability that can address the biggest challenges facing healthcare today.”

Learn more about simplifying the path to nationwide interoperability and check out Surescripts QHIN Readiness Guide to prepare to connect with a QHIN.

Surescripts at AHIP 2024:

Stop by booth #1501 during exhibit hall hours.

Expert panel: True Clinical Data & Interoperability – Shaping Member Experience and Outcomes

When & Where: Wednesday, June 12, at 11:15 a.m., at the Wynn Las Vegas

Overview: The broader availability and use of clinical data has the potential to deliver value to health insurance providers and members alike. Join this session to explore data-driven market dynamics, including clinical data interoperability from external sources and expansion of internal clinical data sources and tools. Learn how both dynamics can impact care insights, cost of care, and outcomes.

Panelists:

Matt Hartzler, Director, Product Commercialization, Surescripts

Terry Douglas, Director, Product Marketing, Surescripts

Andrew Borgschulte, Principal Product Marketing Manager, Surescripts

More Ways to Connect with Surescripts:

AHIP Webinar: Surescripts will host a panel discussion on Increasing Access to Care Through Care Team Evolution on June 10, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Register to learn more and hear from industry leaders including Brigid K. Groves, PharmD, MS, Vice President of Professional Affairs, American Pharmacists Association; Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, Executive Director, CPSEN USA; and Meg Murphy, PharmD, Pharmacy and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Surescripts.

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. Together, we’re making interoperability an everyday reality, making it simpler to choose medications patients can afford and adhere to, and getting specialty medications to patients more efficiently. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

