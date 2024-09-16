MEDIA ADVISORY: Granite Will Cut Ribbon on its New Tech HQ on September 20

Customers, Political Figures and Technology Leaders Coming to Quincy to Celebrate





QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, will host Senator Edward Markey for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters on Friday, September 20. Located at 1 Heritage Drive in Quincy, this modern facility, situated near Granite’s prior headquarters, helps implement the company’s forward-thinking vision—“Granite 2.0.” Granite is investing more than $19 million in improvements—the largest improvement project of its kind anywhere in New England—to furnish a headquarters featuring cutting-edge capabilities, including an innovative Network Operations Center (NOC) and product labs, designed to enhance service delivery and support Granite’s mission of providing customized, tailored solutions for enterprise business and governmental agencies.

Senator Markey will be joined by Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch, local officials, more than two dozen members of the Granite User Group led by J.Crew CTO Michael Jacobs and Granite staff to celebrate the grand opening. Granite will also be hosting members of INCOMPAS’ AI Competition Center (AICC), including Chip Pickering, CEO, INCOMPAS and former U.S. Congressman, and Colin Crowell, Managing Director, The Blue Owl Group, former Twitter Regulatory Lead and AICC Advisor.

Founded in Quincy in 2002 with fewer than two dozen employees, Granite has grown into a powerhouse in the information and communications technology industry. The company now employs over 2,200 people and generates $1.8 billion in annualized revenue. Today, Granite serves more than 650,000 business customers, including 86 of the Fortune 100 companies.

Featuring:

U.S. Senator Edward Markey

Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch

Michael Jacobs, CTO, J.Crew, and Chair, Granite Users Group

Rob Hale, President & CEO, Granite

Local Officials

Date: Friday, September 20



Time: 10:30 a.m. ET. Program begins promptly at 11 a.m. ET.



Location: 1 Heritage Drive, Quincy, MA



What: Brief remarks, building tours for press and food trucks.



RSVP: Please RSVP by September 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET to GrandOpening@granitenet.com.

About Granite:

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

