MEDIA ADVISORY: GlobalLogic Leaders to Address Design-Led Digital Engineering’s Advantages at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022

WHAT: GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced it will deliver two presentations at the upcoming Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, October 31 to November 2, 2022. The sessions will help event attendees understand the business advantages of digital engineering, a digital transformation (DX) approach that leverages design thinking and agile development. WHY: Today’s market demands call for businesses to deploy service models capable of navigating evolving consumer, client, and employee environments. These models must be efficient, informative, and flexible to help companies maintain profitability while they deliver innovation. Empowered by GlobalLogic’s expertise and global co-creation capabilities, Hitachi now offers quick-to-market digital engineering services, proven experiential design practices, and access to global talent with cross-industry, cross-disciplined skillsets—resources that enable businesses to successfully transform through advanced digitalization. WHEN: Solution Provider Session Hitachi: DX of Business Through Design and Engineering Speaker: Arya Barirani, CMO, GlobalLogic Inc. (A Hitachi Group Company) Wednesday, November 2, at 9:50 AM JST Boardroom Session Hitachi: Market Itself is a Laboratory – How to Speedily Respond to Changes Speakers: Jun Abe, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer, CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit, Hitachi, Ltd. and Emi Goto, Strategy & Delivery Head, Japan, GlobalLogic Japan, Ltd. Wednesday, November 2, at 13:25 JST WHERE: Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa, 3-13-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 108-8612 Japan

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 is the world’s most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. Attendees walk away with insights and expert guidance on the future direction of technology, best practices to define and validate their IT strategies, and real-world examples on how to execute on key initiatives. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/jp/symposium.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

