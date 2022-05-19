Media Advisory: FreeWire Technologies to Host Grand Opening of New Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility in Newark, CA

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 24th from 1:00 – 3:00 pm PT

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, FreeWire Technologies will host the Grand Opening of its Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility in Newark, California. This event will provide an inside look at the facility and demonstrate the next-generation power technology fundamental to the global energy transition. In addition, the event will feature a speaking program headlined by California Energy Commission (CEC) Chairman David Hochschild, notable industry leaders, federal agency representatives, and elected officials.

What: Grand Opening of FreeWire’s new Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility. FreeWire will deploy its Boost Charger live during the event to demonstrate how a battery-integrated solution can accelerate infrastructure deployment by boosting the output power. When: 1:00 PM PT, Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 Where: 7200 Gateway Blvd, Newark, CA 94560 (Parking on-site) Who: Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire Founder and CEO; David Hochschild, Chairman, California Energy Commission (CEC); Mark McNabb, Former CEO of Electrify America and COO of Volkswagen; Betony Jones, Senior Advisor, Department of Energy (DOE); Alan Nagy, Mayor of Newark, CA; other notable EV industry leaders; and federal, state, and local elected officials. Why: FreeWire continues to disrupt the rapidly evolving EV charging market and was recently named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The new 66,000-square-foot research, manufacturing, and testing facility will be fully operational by the Fall of 2022, positioning FreeWire at the center of the San Francisco Bay Area’s transportation technology hub. As the leading domestic producer of battery-integrated charging solutions, this new facility will galvanize FreeWire’s leading role in supporting the build-out of charging infrastructure across the country and delivering reliable charging and power solutions to EV drivers and FreeWire customers. As FreeWire leads the way in battery-integrated EV charging, investors have taken note. Last month, FreeWire raised an additional $125 million in new capital led by asset manager BlackRock Inc.

About FreeWire

Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies is the leading manufacturer of Buy America compliant battery-integrated EV charging and power solutions in the U.S. The Company’s fully-integrated Boost ChargerTM plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger’s combination of proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid. FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across the U.S. and has partnered with bp pulse to deploy Boost Charger in its operations across the UK.

