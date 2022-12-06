<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply...
Business Wire

Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference

di Business Wire

Participants Will Learn Ways to Create an Interconnection Strategy That Increases Revenue Opportunities

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.

WHAT:

Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference Session

“How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities”

 

WHO:

Matt Senderhauf, VP of Interconnection Strategy at CoreSite

 

WHEN:

4:45 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. PST on December 7, 2022

 

WHERE:

Exhibit Showcase Theater 2

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the transaction described above and the value and future investment activities of our U.S. data center business. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in American Tower’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Contacts

CoreSite Contact
Megan Ruszkowski

Vice President of Marketing

720-446-2014

Megan.Ruszkowski@CoreSite.com

Articoli correlati

NanoString Begins Commercial Shipments of CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager and AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Products Represent the Highest Plex In Situ Imager and the First Cloud-Based Data Analysis Suite for Spatial Biology SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--NanoString...
Continua a leggere

Energous Receives Regulatory Approval in South Korea for WattUp PowerBridge Transmitters

Business Wire Business Wire -
Approval for unlimited distance transmission expands the reach of Energous’ global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology for IoT...
Continua a leggere

Outpost Selected for NASA Contract to Develop Ferry to Deliver Cargo from ISS Back to Earth

Business Wire Business Wire -
The contract award could support NASA’s exploration of new transport concepts to deliver cargo from the ISS as well...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NanoString Begins Commercial Shipments of CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager and AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform

Business Wire