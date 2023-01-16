Media Advisory: CoreSite and American Tower Data Center Solutions to Participate in PTC 2023

Executive Panel Discussions to Highlight the Future of Edge and Ways to Minimize Data Center Energy Use and Increase Sustainability of Edge Data Centers

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), will participate with American Tower Data Center Solutions in the upcoming Pacific Telecommunications Conference 2023 January 15-18 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii. The annual PTC event provides a platform to focus on planning, networking and discovering what lies ahead for the telecommunications industry.

Executives from American Tower will be featured in panels focused on the edge, energy use and sustainability.

Eric Watko, Vice President, Innovation Product Line Management at American Tower, will discuss the “Future of Edge” on January 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. HST in the MPCC, South Pacific 2 Room

Jake Rasweiler, SVP of Innovation and Platform Extensions at U.S. Tower, will join a panel discussion exploring the topic of “Steps to Minimize Overall Data Center Energy Use and Increase Sustainability of Edge Data Centers at Scale” on January 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. HST in the MPCC, South Pacific 3 Room

The future of edge panel will include several industry experts who will discuss how to define the edge, key trends impacting this market and the customer benefits of deploying edge technology. They will also discuss challenges to widespread adoption and methods to mitigate these challenges when deploying edge infrastructure.

The data center energy use and sustainability panel will delve into key drivers impacting data center demand and the implications to digital infrastructure. Panelists will also discuss potential techniques that can be applied to improve long-term sustainability.

PTC 2023 participants can schedule on-site meetings with executives from CoreSite and American Tower throughout the conference.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the transaction described above and the value and future investment activities of our U.S. data center business. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in American Tower’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Contacts

CoreSite Contact

Megan Ruszkowski



Vice President of Marketing



720-446-2014



Megan.Ruszkowski@CoreSite.com