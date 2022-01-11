MedEvolve Announces Appointment of Branden Barkema as Chief Revenue Cycle Officer

Barkema brings over 15 years of provider operations experience to help drive company’s next phase of growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedEvolve, Inc., a leading provider of data-driven solutions that provide effective intelligence, automation and accountability for healthcare organizations, today announced that Branden Barkema has joined the company’s executive leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Cycle Officer. With over 15 years of leadership experience in provider organizations, Barkema brings real-world knowledge to execute future strategy for the company’s revenue cycle management (RCM) and billing services functions.

“Staffing shortages are top of mind for healthcare organizations as we enter 2022 causing many physician practices to seek outside partners to support optimal financial practices or take over the entire RCM process,” said Matt Rolfes, President and CEO of MedEvolve. “Branden has successfully led financial teams and improved revenue capture in leading physician practices across the country and has a deep understanding of their financial challenges. We are excited to welcome him to the MedEvolve team and believe he will be a tremendous asset to our clients as we continue to expand and grow our revenue cycle services.”

Barkema will oversee a team of 70+ medical billing professionals who leverage MedEvolve’s proprietary workflow automation and revenue cycle management technology to manage billing and collections processes across more than 50 provider organizations. He will help establish goals and lead strategy to help clients optimize revenue and reduce the cost to collect, as well as improve such areas as denial management and prevention and patient account resolution.

“I’ve worked side-by-side with medical providers my entire career, and I believe that MedEvolve is uniquely qualified to address the medical revenue cycle challenges our current, and potential, client organizations are faced with today,” said Barkema. “I look forward to helping take our revenue cycle services to the next level so we can help our clients make great business decisions and thrive through these trying times.”

Prior to joining MedEvolve, Barkema served as Chief Operating Officer at North Florida Surgeons, an independently owned and operated group based in Jacksonville, Fla., that currently boasts the largest membership of general surgeons in the state. He has held leadership positions in both medical group specialty practices and the corporate health system space in the state of Michigan including McLaren Health Care Corporation, North Ottawa Community Health System, and Muskegon Surgical Associates.

About MedEvolve

MedEvolve empowers healthcare organizations to work smarter with data-driven solutions that provide effective intelligence, automation and accountability. Our suite of revenue cycle management software and services, including Power Analytics, is designed to uncover cash opportunities, identify problem areas and resolve issues quickly to improve financial and operational performance. MedEvolve’s workflow automation solutions eliminate the guess work from managing revenue cycle and patient financial clearance processes. In addition, MedEvolve offers practice management (PM) technology that can integrate with any EHR and patient financial engagement technology and services. Visit www.medevolve.com to learn more.

