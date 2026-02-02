MedeAnalytics Appoints Chris Lance as Chief Product Officer

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agenticai--MedeAnalytics, an enterprise healthcare performance company delivering AI-driven data, analytics, and SaaS solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Lance as Chief Product Officer.

Lance brings more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise product and technology organizations, with a proven track record of building scalable platforms and high-performing portfolios that deliver measurable value for payers and providers. As Chief Product Officer, he will lead MedeAnalytics’ product vision, strategy, and execution across its Enterprise Healthcare Performance Cloud.

“Chris is a seasoned product leader with deep healthcare expertise and a strong ability to translate strategy into real-world impact,” said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. “His experience building platform-based solutions and customer-informed products will be instrumental as we continue advancing our AI-native platform, built on our proprietary Health FabricTM, to help customers move faster from insight to measurable impact.”

“I’m excited to join MedeAnalytics at what I believe is a true inflection point for healthcare,” said Lance. “By connecting trusted data with advanced analytics, AI, and intelligent workflows, MedeAnalytics is uniquely positioned to help organizations manage complexity, move faster, and achieve better outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to build products that turn data into intelligence, intelligence into action, and action into measurable healthcare performance across the ecosystem.”

Prior to joining MedeAnalytics, Lance served as Chief Product Officer at Avalon Healthcare Solutions, where he built high-performing teams, shaped enterprise and product strategy, and delivered innovative laboratory benefit management solutions. He also played a key leadership role in Avalon’s successful sale to WindRose Health Investors.

Before Avalon, Lance was Chief Product Officer at Edifecs, where he led a portfolio of market-leading products. During his tenure, he spearheaded the company’s transition to a cloud-first SaaS business model and, in partnership with the CEO and CFO, facilitated a successful multi-billion-dollar sale of the company to Cotiviti.

Earlier in his healthcare journey, Lance served as Chief Product Officer at Evolent Health, leading the development and delivery of the organization's health plan administration software and services portfolios. Prior to that, he rose through increasingly senior leadership roles at Change Healthcare, ultimately serving as Head of Product for a broad suite of payer financial management solutions, including Payment Integrity, Clinical Editing, Risk Adjustment, and Value-Based Payments. In these roles, he led multiple business transformation initiatives, including the adoption of platform-based operating models.

Lance began his career outside of healthcare, holding leadership roles across management consulting, general management, product management, sales, and engineering in the manufacturing and brewing industries. This diverse background has shaped his perspective on product leadership, customer value creation, and organizational transformation. He holds an MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University.

Lance’s appointment underscores MedeAnalytics’ continued investment in product leadership and its commitment to delivering AI-driven, outcome-focused solutions that improve cost efficiency and MLR, strengthen revenue performance, and enhance care outcomes.

About MedeAnalytics

MedeAnalytics is an Enterprise Healthcare Performance company that delivers AI-driven, cloud-native solutions to help payers, providers, and employers measurably improve performance by reducing costs, improving MLR, increasing reimbursement, and elevating care quality. Its enterprise health data management platform—built on our proprietary Health Fabric™—unifies clinical, claims, financial, and social data into a single, scalable source of truth that fuels insights, action, and AI.

As the healthcare intelligence partner of choice for more than 30 years, MedeAnalytics combines comprehensive analytics, AI-powered workflows, and Strategic Advisory™ services to transform intelligence into accountable execution—delivering greater ROI across value-based care, risk and quality, utilization management, network optimization, population health, and revenue cycle operations.

MedeAnalytics empowers organizations to move faster from insight to impact with confidence and measurable results. To learn more, visit medeanalytics.com or follow MedeAnalytics on LinkedIn.

