Medchart Appoints Kevin Callahan VP of Product Design and Research

Former Twitter and Coinbase executive to lead platform expansion to meet demand for simplified, patient-authorized access to health data across industries

TORONTO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API—Medchart today announced the appointment of Kevin Callahan as vice president of product design and research. In his role, Callahan will lead the product team in expanding the Medchart platform to simplify how application developers and businesses access patient-authorized health information for use beyond care.

Medchart’s data platform resolves one of the most complex and fractured processes: accessing patient health records from various sources, including everything from online databases to offline file cabinets. Medchart’s mission is to enable third-party app developers to leverage patient-authorized health data. This means that developers can focus on building products faster and with more customer value because they don’t need to worry about the complexities of accessing health data.

​​“Kevin’s technical acumen and leadership experience with top-tier technology companies fit perfectly with Medchart’s vision to be a natural home for world-class talent and innovation,” said James Bateman, co-founder and CEO, Medchart. “With a keen eye for business growth and a finger on the pulse of technology, Kevin will be invaluable as we evolve our platform to provide customers with a simple, trustworthy and unified experience.”

Callahan is a technological innovator with a passion for growing and leading high-performing teams. He comes to Medchart directly from Coinbase, where he served as the head of growth, international and ecosystem partnerships. Prior to Coinbase, he led business development, strategy and operations at Twitter, where he and his team drove both user and revenue growth globally. Callahan is also an entrepreneur-in-residence at Ivey Business School, a lead facilitator for the Product Management Program at Ryerson University, and invests in and advises startups globally.

“I get tremendous satisfaction from creating a product that benefits people and businesses, and helps them achieve goals they might have thought were impossible,” said Callahan. “Joining the Medchart team is an exciting opportunity to engage in meaningful work to create a platform for other people to build upon. Medchart’s mission is personal for me, and I feel passionate about what we are doing to help developers innovate and empower patients to securely connect their health data to the apps they use to manage their lives.”

Following its ranking on the 2021 Narwhal list of top companies based on financial velocity and $17 million U.S. Seed and Series A funding rounds, Medchart continues to rapidly expand and accelerate product innovation and hiring to meet the widespread demand in North America. The company is on track to quadruple its engineering and development team within the next year.

