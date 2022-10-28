<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MedAvail To Report 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022
Business Wire

MedAvail To Report 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022

di Business Wire

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after market close. MedAvail management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online for the live audio webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Ji-Yon Yi

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

Articoli correlati

Data I/O Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Profitability Ramps with Continued Strong Bookings and Significant Operating Leverage Backlog and Deferred Revenue Remain High REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data I/O Corporation...
Continua a leggere

TESSCO Reports Strong Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results with Record Revenues

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Second-quarter Revenues of $120.5 million, Up 11% Year Over Year Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Up $2.4 Million and...
Continua a leggere

Best Black Friday Smart TV Deals (2022): Top Early Samsung, TCL, LG, Sony & More TV Savings Researched by Consumer Articles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Black Friday 2022 deals researchers are tracking all the best early Smart TV deals for Black Friday, including deals...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Data I/O Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire