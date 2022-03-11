Home Business Wire MedAvail to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on...
Business Wire

MedAvail to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 24, 2022

di Business Wire

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after market close. MedAvail management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

ir@medavail.com

