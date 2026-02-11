Medallia Unveils Latest Innovation Agenda at Experience ‘26 to Further Omnichannel Experience Transformation

New generative AI capabilities, Insights Assistant and Smart Topic Builder, transform analysis with instant conversational answers and automated discovery that uncover real business challenges

Unified B2B account profiles and expanded Action Planning tools empower organizations to drive measurable business outcomes

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#customer--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today unveiled its latest innovation agenda during its flagship conference, Experience ‘26, featuring a suite of innovations designed to revolutionize global experience management and help the world’s largest organizations drive business transformation. Building on the momentum of last year's Frontline-Ready AI™ launch, these enhancements deliver new cross-functional capabilities designed to democratize access to sophisticated analytics and simplify how teams transform raw data into decisive action across the entire team. Since launch, more than 550 of the world’s largest brands, representing hundreds of thousands of users, have already deployed Frontline-Ready AI™ capabilities, including Intelligent Summaries, Root Cause Assist, Smart Response, and Themes with GenAI.

With this slate of planned innovation, Medallia makes it easier for users to not only capture experience signals and insights, but to quickly make decisions and take action on those insights across the business. By embedding conversational AI and automated topic discovery directly into the platform, Medallia aims to eliminate the bottlenecks typical of research-heavy tools, removing technical barriers so that every employee, from the C-suite to the contact center and front lines, can access the specific insights they need to drive value.

“These innovations represent a significant leap forward in making sophisticated and previously out of reach data analysis accessible and actionable for every user across an organization," said Fabrice Martin, Chief Product Officer at Medallia. “By building AI directly into the tools that employees use every day, we're helping customers make smarter decisions, faster. There's no extra complexity or new systems to learn, and the insights are built right into the work they're already doing. As customers scale and grow, this capability becomes increasingly valuable, giving them a real competitive advantage and the ability to truly transform their businesses."

Key innovations include:

Democratize Data Analysis and Talk to Your Data with Insights Assistant: Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, every team member—from the frontline to analysts to executives—can now "talk" to their data using plain language to validate hypotheses and uncover root causes in seconds. Insights Assistant is grounded in each organization’s unique operational context, automatically respecting hierarchies and access permissions to deliver trusted, accuracy-checked answers without exposing sensitive customer information to public models. This new Frontline-Ready AI™ feature unifies analysis and execution, allowing users to seamlessly turn an ad-hoc query into a traceable, exportable insights report without ever leaving the platform.

By using AI to identify emerging trends and generate topics automatically, Smart Topic Builder eliminates the time and resources used to maintain text analytics. Organizations can now discover hidden issues and opportunities in minutes rather than weeks, ensuring no critical customer signal goes unnoticed. Uniquely, this new feature combines this speed with full transparency, keeping the human in the loop to audit and approve rules, ensuring that insights remain accurate, explainable, and trustworthy rather than locked in a “black box.” Scale Global Operations with GenAI Language Expansion: Medallia’s native GenAI capabilities – including Intelligent Summaries for text analytics and conversational data, Root Cause Assist, and Smart Response – now extend to French and German speaking teams. Support for Spanish speaking teams was announced with the Medallia Fall 2025 Product Release. By processing data now in four of the most widely used local languages, global enterprises can standardize service quality without native language support.

Medallia’s native GenAI capabilities – including Intelligent Summaries for text analytics and conversational data, Root Cause Assist, and Smart Response – now extend to French and German speaking teams. Support for Spanish speaking teams was announced with the Medallia Fall 2025 Product Release. By processing data now in four of the most widely used local languages, global enterprises can standardize service quality without native language support. Drive Execution and Prove Impact with Enhanced Action Planning: New capabilities close the gap between insight and execution faster by allowing teams to launch Action Plans directly from any report the moment an issue is found and embedding real-time performance tracking directly into existing workflows. By linking specific actions to shifts in metrics like NPS and OSAT, organizations can finally see exactly which operational changes are driving measurable business improvements. This evolution allows leaders to stop guessing, prove the value of their work, and focus efforts on the strategies that move the needle.

These innovations will help every team member rapidly get answers from customer data at the pace modern business demands — and within the scope of their role and at the highest accuracy levels. By letting employees ask questions in plain language instead of navigating complex tools, it cuts the time spent on data analysis and gets insights into action quicker. Frontline-Ready AI™ features work in multiple languages for global businesses and show the complete picture across departments, so everyone from the frontline to the executive team can act on insights that drive real business results. With improved measurement of the business outcomes for every action, businesses obtain clear visibility into which decisions are actually working and where to focus their efforts for maximum impact.

For more information about Medallia’s innovation agenda, visit our site at: https://www.medallia.com/ai-leadership/

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands — including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia’s AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

