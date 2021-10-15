Medallia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Thoma Bravo

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) (“Medallia”), a global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of Medallia by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

“Shareholder approval is an important milestone in our transaction with Thoma Bravo, which we believe will position Medallia to better deliver innovation to our customers,” said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia. “On behalf of the Medallia Board of Directors, I thank our shareholders for their support of this transaction. We are confident that, as a private company, Medallia will be strongly positioned to build on its success and begin its next phase of differentiated growth.”

The final voting results will be filed in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, Thoma Bravo will acquire Medallia in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.4 billion. Medallia shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 20% to Medallia’s unaffected closing stock price on June 10, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media reports regarding a possible transaction, and a premium of approximately 29% to Medallia’s unaffected 30-day average price.

The transaction is expected to close by November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Medallia’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. Medallia will remain headquartered in San Francisco.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Medallia, and BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are also serving as financial advisors. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is serving as Medallia’s legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by Blackstone Credit, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Capital Management, L.P., KKR Credit, Thoma Bravo Credit and Antares Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the acquisition, including the expected timing of the closing of the acquisition, and expectations for Medallia following the acquisition. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of Medallia’s assumptions prove incorrect, Medallia’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties include those associated with: the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the acquisition are not satisfied; potential litigation relating to the acquisition; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the acquisition; the ability of each party to consummate the acquisition; possible disruption related to the acquisition to Medallia’s current plans and operations, including through the loss of customers and employees; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the periodic reports that Medallia files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Medallia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 22, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 3, 2021, each of which may be obtained on the investor relations section of Medallia’s website (https://investor.medallia.com). All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Medallia as of the date of this communication, and Medallia does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com. © 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm’s deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20-plus years, the firm has acquired more than 325 software and technology companies representing over $100 billion of value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

Contacts

Medallia

Investor Contact:



Carolyn Bass



IR@Medallia.com

PR Contact:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Matt Sherman / Sophie Throsby / Katie Villany



212-355-4449

Thoma Bravo:



Megan Frank



212-731-4778



mfrank@thomabravo.com

OR

Finsbury Glover Hering



Joe Berg



203-984-2771



joe.berg@fgh.com