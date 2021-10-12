Medable Hires Trendsetting Chief Marketing Officer to Build Global Consumer and Industry Brand Presence

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech—Medable Inc., the leading cloud platform for patient-centered clinical research, today announced the hiring of Orlando Baeza as the company’s first chief marketing officer (CMO). Baeza is an experienced technology and consumer marketing leader who was most recently CMO for technology startups Kajabi and Pollen, and previously led innovative marketing initiatives for Nike, Adidas, Paramount, Activision and BuzzFeed. Baeza has been recognized as a trendsetting marketer via Forbes “30 under 30” and Brand Innovators “40 under 40.”

At Medable, Baeza will be responsible for growing the company’s global brand presence as a pioneer in digital and decentralized clinical trials — empowering ubiquitous access to clinical research for every body and every biology. Medable has already established itself as a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for decentralized trials, working closely with major pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research organizations. Baeza and his team will work to deepen that industry engagement, while also cultivating a strong consumer brand for Medable as a champion of patient access, experience and outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to add Orlando to our leadership team. Medable is striving to build a world where every person considers clinical trials as an option in their healthcare. Orlando’s deep experience building trusted and inspiring brands and creating categories will help us achieve that vision,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable.

“Medable has an incredibly compelling vision to connect millions of patients, clinicians and researchers globally through mobile applications and connected devices,” said Baeza. “Given what we’ve all learned during the pandemic — and the importance of bringing effective medicines and vaccines to people all over the world — this is an amazing opportunity to build a relevant, trusted and dynamic brand whose mission resonates with both business and consumer stakeholders.”

Medable has deployed its SaaS platform via more than 150 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials in 60 countries, reaching more than one million patients globally. By minimizing the need for in-person site visits, Medable customers have achieved unprecedented results – including 200 percent faster enrollment, 90 percent retention rates, and 50 percent cost reductions. Medable was recently named a Leader with top scores for vision, capability and market impact in the “Decentralized Clinical Trial Products PEAK Matrix®” assessment by Everest Group.

For ongoing insight about decentralized trial adoption and patient-centered research, follow Medable via our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook channels.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Contacts

Lisa Barbadora, Big Valley Marketing for Medable, +1 (610) 420-3413, media@medable.com