MDT Elevates Jennifer Lee to Vice President of Software and Data Services

CUSO promotes long-time employee to lead software services, application support and data analytics

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that Jennifer Lee has been promoted to vice president of software and data services. In this role, she will direct and oversee the software services, application support and data analytics departments.

Lee has been with MDT for nearly 13 years. She first joined the organization as a client service analyst and then served in various other positions, including a programmer, systems analyst, programming support manager and senior manager of software services. Prior to working for MDT, Lee worked for two credit unions, Education First Credit Union (now Advia Credit Union) and Lincoln Park Community Credit Union.

“MDT is dedicated to empowering credit unions with the technology needed to boost efficiencies, innovate quickly and better serve their members,” said Lee. “I’m proud to work for a company that has such a deep dedication to supporting credit unions across the country and acting as a true partner. I look forward to serving in my new role, advancing our credit unions’ software tools and helping them strategically analyze data points to enhance their member service strategy.”

As vice president of software and data services, Lee will be responsible for the overall planning, execution and success of major corporate objectives. “I believe a strength I possess is the ability to pay great attention to detail. I plan to exercise this skill as a leader while maintaining key values that have been imprinted on me during my time at MDT – high quality service, client satisfaction and teamwork.”

“Jennifer has been a part of our MDT family for more than a decade, during which time she’s made valuable contributions to our company across several roles and departments,” explained Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “She is hardworking, reliable and passionate; she understands the impact a credit union’s technology has on overall strategy and she’s dedicated to supporting credit unions as they navigate an increasingly complex landscape. We’re confident that as our new vice president of software and data services, Jennifer will be influential in helping credit unions better analyze their data and more effectively leverage technology.”

