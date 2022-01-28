MDT Broadens Digital Offerings, Deepens Relationships with Credit Unions in 2021

CUSO concludes successful year with internal and external growth, industry recognition

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced highlights from last year, including notable client successes, digitally-focused partnerships and offerings, and strategic promotions.

In 2021, the CUSO continued to prioritize working flexibly with clients to maintain safe and compassionate work conditions, successfully welcoming three credit unions to the MDT Community. MDT also supported two mergers, enabling credit unions to effectively fuse two previously separate systems, technologies and cultures. Existing clients continued to express satisfaction with MDT’s service and support; 14 clients renewed their contracts last year, and the majority of clients selected additional offerings and complementary solutions from the CUSO.

As member expectations and technology continue to evolve, MDT is dedicated to helping clients easily and cost effectively leverage technology from leading providers to compete. For example, the CUSO formed a partnership with Digital Onboarding, a fintech provider of a new account activation platform, that has been gaining significant traction. MDT also supported six credit unions in implementing JHA Digital-Banno. And, MDT completed the first Banno API Toolkit integration for a client through their partnership with DeepTarget. Nearly 300 implementation projects were completed last year overall. To further help clients evaluate their many technology options, MDT announced a certified vendor integrations list in 2021 which will be expanded even further this year, bringing additional value to credit unions.

MDT also made significant internal investments when it comes to technology and their team. New talented professionals were added to MDT’s data and analytics division, with plans to explore new AI capabilities this year. The CUSO enhanced its service and support portal to increase efficiencies for clients and shared several resources to help credit unions navigate The Great Resignation. Numerous strategic promotions occurred, including Jennifer Lee and Carla Bettens being promoted to vice president roles.

The company was recognized for its dynamic company culture and its people-first philosophy. MDT was recognized by Arizent as a 2021 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology. In addition, they were acknowledged by Crain’s Detroit Business as a 2021 Cool Place to Work in Michigan for the fifth consecutive year; they ranked third among medium-sized companies and 15 overall, the highest MDT has ranked thus far.

“It is a time of rapid change in financial services, and MDT is dedicated to providing our credit unions with the technology, services and support necessary to maintain strong member relationships and success,” said Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “This commitment is demonstrated through the hundreds of implementation projects we completed last year, the project management and consulting-centric support we continue to offer and the priority we place on establishing partnerships with top vendors to make integration and collaboration more seamless for our clients. By delivering the solutions and services that our clients need, we can let them focus more on what they do best: providing exceptional member service and support to their communities.”

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

