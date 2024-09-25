MDT Appoints Bill Illis as Vice President of Technical Operations

Industry expert joins MDT to support steady growth, sophisticated technical infrastructure

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced the appointment of Bill Illis as its new VP of technical operations.





Bill brings over 20 years of leadership and large enterprise experience, having served in a director role with the Defense Health Agency. He is a returning team member to MDT; Bill previously served as an IT project manager for the CUSO, helping lead core conversion projects, merger data conversions projects and ancillary product implementations for credit union clients. In his new role, Bill will be responsible for leading MDT’s technical infrastructure team, ensuring systems, processes and teams work together to deliver a high standard of operational excellence.

“I’ve always taken deep pride in MDT’s unwavering commitment to both its clients and employees, which is ultimately what drew me back,” said Illis. “I look forward to helping make sure our technical operations align with and directly support MDT’s long-term strategic vision. This includes enhancing and growing our cloud infrastructure, data privacy measures and cybersecurity posture to take our scalability and performance to the next level.”

With the continued demand for more secure, scalable systems and boosted operational efficiencies, credit unions need the right partner to help navigate the ever-increasing complexities of their technological infrastructures. As part of this role, Illis will ensure MDT can meet these needs and more, helping credit unions navigate the modern technology landscape.

“We’re excited to welcome Bill back as our new VP of technical operations,” said Greg Lanigan, CIO of MDT. “Bill’s understanding and appreciation of MDT’s culture, combined with his proven track record of success, makes him the ideal candidate to help us further fortify our technical infrastructure as we continue to grow and support even more credit unions across the country.”

