MD7 Named as a Top Workplace USA 2022 for Second Consecutive Year

ALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MD7, the world’s only dedicated global provider of mobile infrastructure consulting, has earned national recognition as one of the “Top Workplaces USA 2022” by Energage, a leading workplace research organization. This is the second consecutive year that MD7 has been chosen for the award naming America’s best places to work using direct feedback from company employees and benchmark data from more than 70,000 organizations across the country.

A wireless infrastructure consultancy, MD7 is achieving unlimited possibilities in a world connected by helping mobile operators expand and improve their networks. With the race to 5G technology, MD7 has been experiencing extreme growth through extreme partnerships with mobile wireless carriers throughout the U.S. and Europe.

“In today’s corporate environments, working at MD7 is an anomaly! Each person is equal in value, site acquisition managers, customer experience leads, project managers, CAD designers, everyone has a mission-critical, impacting job,” Lew Cox, MD7 director of new business, said. “Our teams exceed expectations by working smarter not longer. Giving employees fulfilling, valuable work while maintaining personal balance is no small accomplishment.”

The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. Nominated companies are evaluated based on results from Energage’s anonymous, research-based employee engagement survey that is powered by findings from 15 years of research and surveys from more than 23 million employees throughout the nation.

MD7 was recognized as a Top Workplace 2022 within the 150–499 employees category. The company established their new corporate headquarters in Allen, Texas in 2021, forecasting double-digit growth and creating more than 200 jobs while surpassing $6.8 million in capital investment. In December 2021 the Allen Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) named MD7 as the Top Office Relocation for 2021.

“With a deep understanding of the complexity of mobile infrastructure, the proven ability to execute at scale, and the resolve to tackle any challenge that comes our way, we give operators the foundations to quickly and strategically put the future into motion,” MD7 CEO Michael Gianni said. “From autonomous vehicles to IoT devices and connected farms, greater human connections, inventions and solutions to global challenges are possible with advanced connectivity!”

MD7 is focused on creating a culture that values each person and their contributions. Guided by the company’s Core Values, which set the expectation for team members to support one another and shared goals, the company maintains an entrepreneurial spirit offering opportunities for those willing to take on new challenges.

About MD7

Founded in 2003, MD7 has deep roots in mobile networks and has grown to provide comprehensive expertise to operators worldwide. MD7 understands mobile infrastructure is a valuable asset requiring disciplined management and investment in a rapidly advancing landscape. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, we believe in extreme partnership and a personalized approach to every opportunity. Our team members, working in the service of operators, are driven by integrity, mutual respect, and commitment to deliver for our partners. For more information, visit www.MD7.com.

