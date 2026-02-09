MD7 and Tikehau Star Infra Announce $100M Strategic Equity Partnership to Strengthen Long-Term Telecom Infrastructure Stability

ALLEN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MD7, a global digital infrastructure consultancy, today announced the closing of a $100 million strategic equity partnership with funds managed by Tikehau Star Infra (TSI), the infrastructure investment platform of Tikehau Capital. The investment will accelerate MD7’s acquisition of critically positioned mobile infrastructure assets on behalf of its wireless operator partners, supporting long-term network planning certainty and ownership stability across North America.

The transaction advances MD7’s longstanding mission of protecting critical infrastructure assets and reducing operational cost volatility in an industry experiencing increasing consolidation, ownership complexity, and competitive aggregation activity. By aligning long-term institutional capital with MD7’s asset stewardship and operational partnership model, the firm enables operators to mitigate ownership risk and improve network planning.

“This partnership marks an important evolution of MD7’s role in the wireless ecosystem,” said Michael Gianni, Chief Executive Officer of MD7. “Aligning long-term institutional capital with our asset stewardship model gives operators greater certainty—protecting infrastructure, stabilizing economics, and enabling smarter, longer-range network planning at a time when ownership volatility has become a real operational risk.”

MD7’s model is built around asset stewardship and operational alignment with carriers, rather than purely transactional lease economics. The partnership pairs Tikehau Star Infra’s long-term infrastructure investment expertise with MD7’s deep industry experience to support resilient wireless networks and more accurate operating expense (OpEx) forecasting.

“We view MD7 as a differentiated platform able to create durable value for operators and investors,” said Kamil Seidl, Managing Director and Co-CIO of Tikehau Star Infra. “Their focus on long-term asset stability, disciplined acquisition, and operational alignment with carriers is exactly what the digital infrastructure market needs as networks become more complex and capital-intensive.”

About MD7

MD7 is a global digital infrastructure consultancy delivering strategic network solutions and infrastructure services that optimize performance and reduce operational costs.

For more than two decades, MD7 has delivered execution, intelligence, and advisory services across network infrastructure programs, generating measurable reductions in OpEx and improved asset performance. In 2025, MD7 surpassed $2 billion in OpEx savings secured for its telecommunications clients worldwide.

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, with international operations based in Dublin, Ireland, MD7 continues to serve operators across North America and Europe with a focus on stability, transparency, and long-term value. For more information, please visit: www.md7.com.

About Tikehau Star Infra and Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Star Infra (TSI) is a U.S.-headquartered developer and manager of infrastructure assets across the telecommunications, transportation, social infrastructure and environmental sectors. TSI is a business line of Tikehau Capital North America LLC, which is a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital. As of 30 September 2025, TSI had approximately $850 million in assets under management and its track record includes investments in 19 infrastructure assets which have total project costs valued at approximately $13 billion.

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €51.1 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2025). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders’ equity as of 30 June 2025), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 730 employees (as of 30 September 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

