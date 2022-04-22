MCT Continues to Elevate and Deliver Unmatched Client Experience Within Mortgage Capital Markets

Trusted Capital Markets Partner Bolsters Client-Facing Teams with New Hires and Promotions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc.® (MCT), the industry leader in capital markets software and services, today announced it has reinforced its commitment to client profitability and success. Backed by an enhanced sales and support structure, MCT has hired industry all-stars and promoted valued team members.

“A passion for client experience has differentiated MCT throughout its 20-year history,” said Curtis Richins, President and CEO. “We are consistently evaluating and enhancing the ways in which we support our clients. While some accounts opt for MCT’s hands-on guidance, others are fully self-directed – both leveraging our award winning MCTlive! ® platform. We meet clients where they are in their growth cycle and provide the most innovative technology and timely advice for them to thrive.”

Ben Itkin, MCT’s newly appointed Head of Sales, also emphasized the company’s dedication to client experience: “Our support begins during the early stages of developing a relationship – often even before a client selects MCT. We listen, collaborate, and share our deep subject matter expertise. Every client is unique, and we tailor our offering to their situation.”

MCT will continue to support clients via six regional sales teams, including the recent addition of Scott Holtz to the South region. Mr. Holtz, previously at Lomas & Nettleton, Countrywide, and Chase, is “an industry veteran who has proven his ability to foster lasting relationships with a wide array of small and large lenders in Texas and throughout the Southern U.S.,” commented Itkin.

Additionally, MCT has created two, new client-facing roles: Regional Account Executive (RAE) and Capital Markets Technology Advisor (CMTA). Both positions are instrumental in providing a seamless experience from sales to on-boarding to long-term success.

Peg Eaton, formerly a Correspondent Account Representative at Mr. Cooper and the Manager of Business Operations at Lenders One, recently joined MCT as RAE for the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Similarly, Boulton Brynteson and Chad Stone have been promoted to RAEs.

MCT’s Client Success Group (CSG) continues to build a stable of industry experts with the addition of four CMTAs. “Given the pace of innovation and product development at MCT, we knew we needed a dedicated role that’s available to further educate our users,” said Paul Yarbrough, CSG Head. “Whether via desktop or mobile, MCTlive! is the most comprehensive capital markets platform in the mortgage industry, and we want users to harness the full potential of our offering. Our CMTAs each have years of experience, as MCT traders or at other firms, using our technology,” continued Yarbrough. MCT stalwart, Chris Barnes, will manage CMTA activities, and the team is rounded out by Cody Echols, Zach Ellis, and Sam Farmer.

With this updated structure, MCT’s mortgage lender clients will be further buttressed by a cross- functional team that includes Sales, Client Success Group, and Trading members. “We are making material investments in our clients’ success,” said Richins. “And, should an account need Lock Desk, MSR, or pricing support, we have additional resources for those areas as well. From loan lock to loan sale, MCT offers the most robust, streamlined, and digital offering in the business.”

