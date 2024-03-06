MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Wins Best eComms Surveillance Solution in the APAC RegTech Insight Awards

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asiarisk–Global compliance technology provider MCO (MyComplianceOffice) has been awarded Best eComms Surveillance Solution in the 2024 RegTech Insight APAC awards. These annual awards recognize innovative solutions that help companies effectively respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

“We’re honored to receive this award from RegTech Insight, and we thank all members of the industry community who voted for us,” said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. “Non-compliant employee communications and recordkeeping pose significant risk for firms today. With our communications surveillance and archiving solutions and the MyComplianceOffice platform, we’re committed to helping organisations proactively identify and mitigate compliance risk, meet regulatory obligations and drive efficiencies across their firms.”

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, and host of the 2nd annual RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024, commented, “These awards celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy across Asia-Pacific. The winners were selected by A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight community and demonstrate exceptional creativity in building solutions that solve regulatory challenges. Our congratulations go to MyComplianceOffice (MCO) for winning Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution.”

MCO provides firms with streamlined solutions for monitoring and flagging risky communications and archiving cross-channel messages in compliance with global regulatory requirements. MCO’s MyComplianceOffice platform offers firms worldwide streamlined oversight of compliance obligations, integrated cross-capability surveillance across employees, transactions and third parties and a defensible audit trail.

“This achievement highlights our commitment to providing best-in-class compliance to firms across Asia-Pacific.“ notes MCO’s APAC Director Kelly-Ann McHugh. “With dedicated teams based in Singapore and Hyderabad and local customer service and implementation, we’re proud of our work to enable better compliance in the region. Thanks to our many Asia-Pacific customers for your trust and support and thanks to our stellar APAC team and the entire MCO organisation for your ongoing efforts.”

MCO provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 25 products on a singular system, the powerful MyComplianceoffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third party relationships.

1300+ client companies across 105+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems and towards more strategic compliance.

