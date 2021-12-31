McMenamins Confirms Employee Data Compromised in Ransomware Attack, Offers ID Protection & Credit Monitoring Services

– Customer Data Unimpacted –

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McMenamins confirmed internal employee data dating back to January 1, 1998, was compromised in the malicious ransomware attack it blocked Dec. 12. McMenamins is offering past and current employees identity and credit protection services, as well as a dedicated call center to answer questions about the attack.

Letters detailing the personal information stolen and how individuals can protect their identity and credit were sent to all individuals employed by the company between July 1, 2010 and December 12, 2021. Past employees between January 1, 1998 and June 30, 2010 are urged to visit the company’s website for support and detailed instructions on how to protect their data. A hotline has been established for additional questions: (888) 401-0552.

Stolen data potentially included: names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, race, ethnicity, gender, disability status, medical notes, performance and disciplinary notes, Social Security numbers, health insurance plan elections, income amounts, and retirement contribution amounts. It’s possible that the thieves accessed files containing direct deposit bank account information as well, but McMenamins does not have a clear indication they did so.

“We’re devastated our people need to do so, but we’re urging them to vigilantly monitor their accounts and healthcare information for anything unusual. They should immediately notify their financial institutions or health providers if they see anything out of sort,” said Brian McMenamin. “They should sign up immediately for free monitoring and identity theft protection. All the information is on our website, and we encourage them to call with any questions.”

McMenamins first shared it had been the victim of a ransomware attack on Dec. 15. No customer payment data was impacted. The family-owned company is cooperating with the FBI and working with a cybersecurity firm to identify the source and full scope of the attack, as well as implement security enhancements.

All McMenamins properties remain open despite the breach. Many operational systems, including its phone system, credit card processing and hotel reservation system, were affected. Guests are being thanked for their patience and asked to call the property directly for information on bookings, and to wait until the new year for later bookings. All McMenamins locations are securely accepting credit cards through the Dinerware, an on-site point of sale system. Gift card purchases and redemptions are impacted at some properties, but the online store at www.shopmcmenamins.com remains operational. Customers are encouraged to make gift card purchases online for the time being.

It is unknown when the issue will be resolved and systems back up and running. Given the impacts to the company’s email system, email responses are delayed. Customers seeking information about their orders or reservations are asked to call:

– Online orders: 503-492-5499



– Hotel reservations: Call the hotel property directly



– All other inquiries: 503-223-0109

More information will be shared as it is available.

About McMenamins



Founded by brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin with a single Portland neighborhood pub in 1983, McMenamins today lovingly operates eclectic pubs, restaurants, historic hotels, movie theaters, concert venues, spas and events for guests throughout the Pacific Northwest, 20 on the National Register of Historic Places. The company handcrafts beer, wine, spirits, cider, ice cream, coffee and baked goods, and offers free community access to soaking pools, community gardens, billiards, music, history nights, half-night fundraisers and events designed to bring people together. For more information about McMenamins, visit www.mcmenamins.com.

