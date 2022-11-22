McKissock Learning Will Launch Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) Experience Program

An Alternative to the Traditional Supervisor/Trainee Model, PAREA Will Help Eliminate Barriers to the Appraisal Profession

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKissock Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real estate appraisers, today announced its commitment to launch a Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraiser (PAREA) Experience Program to support the diversification and growth of the appraisal profession.

“As a leading appraisal education provider, we know firsthand how difficult it can be for aspiring appraisers to find a supervisor and realize their dream,” said Kevin Hecht, Appraisal Training and Development Manager at McKissock Learning. “We believe this is a great opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to the profession with a critical initiative to ultimately contribute to a more diverse and expanded appraiser community.”

Slated to launch in the fall of 2023, the McKissock PAREA Experience Program combines technology-based training with real-world field experience and will allow participants to qualify for up to 100 percent of the experience hours required to sit for an appraisal exam in participating states.*

“McKissock’s PAREA Experience Program is made intentionally for people who complete the required education only to find they cannot move forward in their goal of becoming licensed appraisers because they can’t find a supervisor,” said Alan Hummel, Principal at The Hummel Group and certified appraiser for 35 years. “It is a powerful instrument to diversify and expand the profession.”

Consistent with The Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) policies, McKissock’s PAREA program will allow participants to apply appraisal concepts and general principles to real-life situations, problems, and activities. Participants can access training modules, simulations, and assignments through McKissock’s dynamic learning platform, allowing for mentor-led and self-study activities.

In addition to simulated learning experiences, McKissock will also require students to complete real-life personal experience activities in their local markets, such as inspecting properties in their area and verifying information with local stakeholders such as realtors, contractors, and lenders. Participants will be expected to author and produce appraisal reports on various property types, each of which must pass a mentor’s review and be fully compliant with USPAP standards.

“Our mission at McKissock Learning is to support the advancement, diversification, and growth of the real estate appraisal profession. We are committed to providing PAREA participants with quality training and practical experiences to enable them to become licensed and successful appraisers,” said Renee Altier, President of Valuation and Property Services, Colibri Group, the parent company of McKissock Learning.

The program is currently under development and is expected to be available to participants in 2023. Individuals interested in enrolling in PAREA or serving as a McKissock Mentor are encouraged to contact McKissock Learning through its website at https://www.mckissock.com/parea/.

*Individual states may choose to accept all, partial, or none of the PAREA experience credit.

About McKissock Learning

McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. For more than 30 years, McKissock has provided appraisal qualifying and continuing education, as well as professional development courses to support appraisers through all stages of their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, visit https://www.mckissock.com.

