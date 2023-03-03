McKay Brothers and Quincy Data Expand Lowest Latency Services to Toronto

Fastest private bandwidth now complements lowest latency market data in Toronto-TMX

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKay Brothers announced it has deployed the lowest latency private bandwidth from Aurora, IL to Toronto. McKay’s newest route connects the futures markets at the CME with the cash equity markets of TMX in Toronto in less than 4.3 milliseconds one way. McKay’s sister company Quincy Data offers select CME data at TMX. The industry-leading Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service distributes equity indexes, energy and metals futures at the lowest latency.

“Canadian markets continue to attract interest from international and Canadian trading firms,” said McKay Brothers and Quincy Data co-founder Bob Meade. “We are pleased to serve their needs to send private fills as well as provide them critical market data – all at the lowest latency.”

McKay Brothers revolutionized the market for lowest latency telecom services used for trading in financial markets. McKay’s wireless networks have been live in North America since 2012, Europe since 2014 and Asia since 2016. The company’s transpacific network went live last year, connecting the CME with trading hubs in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore at the lowest latency. Quincy Data is recognized as the leading distributor of extremely low latency market data via its global QED platform. McKay and Quincy have leveled the playing field for access to the fastest connectivity between financial markets and the most up-to-date market data.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers is the acknowledged leader in providing low latency wireless networks between financial markets. Many of the world’s most sophisticated trading operations utilize the low latency microwave networks that McKay designs, engineers, builds and operates. Learn more at: www.mckay-brothers.com

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any other provider. The Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service offers normalized data at the lowest latency from major exchanges located in the US, Europe and Asia. The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) service is the lowest latency market data service for most important US equity exchanges in New Jersey and the largest futures exchanges in Illinois. Learn more at www.quincy-data.com.

Contacts

McKay Media Relations: contact@mckay-brothers.com